Stakeholders Urge FG To Implement 15% Levy On Imported Fuels

Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have urged the Federal Government to implement the 15 per cent ad valorem levy on imported fuels. Also, they called for the mandatory implementation of at least 30 per cent value addition to raw materials before export.

The stakeholders called for decisive enforcement of a Nigeria first policy framework, including concrete measures to reverse the country’s long-standing dependence on imported petroleum products.

According to them, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) should urgently build its own internationally accredited laboratory in Nigeria and advise Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on domestic supply capacities, noting that facilitating the emergence of an oil and gas processing and refining hub should be a core mandate of the authority.

They urged Nigeria’s petroleum regulators to make the full and faithful implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) the central focus of their leadership. The stakeholders, who made these submissions in Lagos, described the law as too critical to be diluted after two decades of legislative struggle.

An Energy Development Economist, Prof. Ken Ife, congratulated Mr Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Chief Executive of NUPRC, and Engr. Saidu Mohammed, Chief Executive of NMDPRA, describing their appointments as a rare opportunity to steer Nigeria through a difficult but pivotal phase of energysector industrial transformation.

According to Ife, the overriding task before both regulators is the uncompromising implementation of the PIA, particularly provisions designed to strengthen domestic refining capacity and deepen local value creation.

He explained: “The critical focus of their leadership must be the full implementation of the PIA law that took us 20 years to pass. “This must be anchored on a Nigeria First policy—reversing import dependency and enforcing a minimum of 30 per cent value addition to our raw materials before export.”

For the upstream regulator, Ife urged strict enforcement of Domestic Crude Obligations (DCO), the naira-for-crude framework, and reforms to make upstream operations more efficient and attractive to investors.

Also, he proposed the introduction of a five per cent non-DCO compliance tax and insisted on backward integration, arguing that oil marketers should be compelled to invest in modular refineries or take over existing NNPC refineries.

He stressed that developing strategic petroleum reserves to stabilise supply across the value chain must also be prioritised.

Ife advised the NMDPRA leadership to begin with a fact-finding visit to the Dangote Refinery to establish its existing production capacity, inspect Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) logistics and distribution systems, and assess laboratory facilities.

He recommended independent testing of imported fuels suspected to be substandard, establishment of mutual cooperation with local refiners, and a clear determination of Nigeria’s actual daily fuel consumption.

Also, Professor Emeritus of Petroleum Economics at Louisiana State University, Prof. Wumi Iledare, said that expectations for the new regulators should be anchored not on personalities, but on leadership mindset and institutional loyalty to the PIA.

He said: “Nigeria does not need transactional regulators who merely administer routines, manage optics, or negotiate influence. “What this moment demands is transformational regulatory leadership, one that strengthens institutions, restores credibility, and applies the law without fear, favour, or political convenience.”