Stakeholders urge council chairmen to remit pension

Participants at a town hall meeting in Enugu State have urged the 17 LG chairmen in the state to begin remittances of pension to the Pensions Board for prompt payments.

The participants made the call in a communique issued at the end of the meeting with the theme, “Accountability issues in the payments of local government pensioners in Enugu State.”

The meeting was organised by the Wadata Media and Advocacy Centre (WAMAC) with support from the MacArthur Foundation in Enugu on Monday.

The participants were drawn from the media, civil society organisations, people with disabilities, pensioners associations, anti corruption agencies and labour leaders.

They expressed worry that local government budgets and audited financial statements were kept out of the public views which facilitated corruption in the country.

The participants noted that one of the greatest challenges of pension administration was lack of openness and accountability tracking processes.

They urged the ICPC and EFCC to intensify efforts in preventive and enforcement measures in the fight against corruption.

The group, however, commended the Enugu State Government for paying arrears of pensions owed core civil servants and also setting up a committee on pension administration to review the pension scheme in the state.

Declaring the meeting open, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Akaeze Aka, pledged that the state government under the leadership of Mr Peter Mbah, would take adequate care of pensioners, adding that it had commenced action with payments of arrears owed state pensioners.

Aka thanked WAMAC for organizing the meeting, describing it as a formidable group to partner with in the development of the state.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of the National Union of Pensioners, Mr Ikechukwu Ekere, said that cases of local government pensioners, especially primary school teachers nationwide, were pathetic.

According to him, the last gratuity was paid to them in 2006 while pensions were last paid in 2021. “In Enugu State, parastatals, including Water Corporation, ESBS, Daily Star Newspapers, Arts and Culture among others, were not paid pensions in the last 13 years,” he disclosed.

The chairman urged the state government to harmonise pensions in the state, saying that the least paid pensioners in the state received N475 monthly. Ekere, however, expressed the hope that the new governor, Mr Mbah’s efforts would restore the hope of pensioners if he continued with the review of pensions scheme in the state.

The representatives of the EFCC and the ICPC pledged to partner with stakeholders in the fight against corruption in the country and also enhanced their preventive and enforcement measures to curb graft practices in the country.

The EFCC representative, Assistant Commander 2, Mr Promise Mbaegbu, said the commission had a team that monitored allocations to local governments, performed oversight functions, tracking and intelligence gathering to checkmate corruption.

Earlier, the Executive Director of WAMAC, Mr Zubair Idris, said the essence of the meeting was to make an appraisal of the new concept of fighting corruption in the country.

“The meeting was not designed to castigate anyone but to discuss with stakeholders on the menace of corruption and its effects on governance and wellbeing of Nigerians.”

Idris, however, urged community leaders and NGOs to cooperate with journalists in the production of investigative reports on the fight against corruption.