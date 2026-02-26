Stakeholders Urge Caution On Proposed Solar Panel Import Ban

Stakeholders have cautioned the Federal Government against imposing a ban on solar panel imports, warning that such a move could worsen energy poverty and increase costs for millions of Nigerians.

Speaking at the official launch of a national advocacy campaign on Renewable Energy in Nigeria organised by the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP) in partnership with the Secure Energy Project (SEP) in Abuja, the Executive Director of GIFSEP, Michael Terungwa David, said Nigeria must prioritize expanding clean energy access before considering restrictive trade policies. He noted that solar power has become a lifeline for many communities across the country.