Stakeholders Urge Bauchi Assembly To Fast-Track Bill Banning Home Births

Stakeholders in Bauchi State’s health sector have called on the State House of Assembly to expedite action on a proposed bill seeking to ban childbirth outside health facilities.

The call was made during a media and stakeholders’ dialogue focused on raising awareness about the risks associated with home deliveries.

Participants cited rising maternal and neonatal mortality rates, noting that Bauchi remains among the states with the highest burden in the country.

A health specialist with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Mr Seyi Olosunde, described the situation as alarming, pointing out that many newborn deaths within the first 28 days are linked to preventable causes associated with unsafe delivery practices.

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, had earlier announced plans to introduce the bill, expressing concern that only 31 per cent of women in the state deliver in health facilities, while 69 per cent give birth at home.

He said the proposed legislation aims to compel pregnant women to utilise antenatal services and deliver in health facilities to reduce mortality rates.

Other stakeholders expressed support for the bill but stressed the need for improved healthcare infrastructure and access to ensure effective implementation.