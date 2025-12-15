Stakeholders Unite To Tackle Barriers Facing Adolescent Mothers

Education stakeholders in Bauchi State have renewed their commitment to ensuring that adolescent girls, particularly those who are married, pregnant, or young mothers are given the opportunity to return to school and complete their education.

The Executive Director, Women, Children and Youth WCY, Rashida Mukaddas, described the initiative as a critical intervention aimed at dismantling longstanding socio-cultural and economic barriers that have continued to deny many adolescent mothers’ access to education.

She noted that the project with the support from Malala Education Champion Network under Adolescent Mothers Education Access (AMEA) was deliberately designed to create an enabling environment that safeguards girls’ rights to education while supporting their re-entry and retention in schools.