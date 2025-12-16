Stakeholders Unite To Strengthen TETfund

Deepening transparency, accountability not optional –Stakeholders

TETFund, private institutions relationship must be reconsidered –Prof Kila

‘Agency not only about building physical structures, but to deepen academic standards’

Our investment strengthens transparency, accelerates workflow–BoT

STRATEGY Key stakeholders in the tertiary education system gathered in Lagos for the 2025 National Town Hall Meeting of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees (BoT) to review performance and set agenda that will reposition the Fund to effectively meet its mandate

A strategic move that will deepen collaboration among key stakeholders, refocus funding patterns towards strengthening higher education delivery and activate research output in the nation’s university system has been initiated by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

These were the focus at the 2025 National Town Hall Meeting of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees (BoT) that brought together key stakeholders in the higher education sector, including beneficiary institutions, their surrounding communities, policymakers, civil society organisations, development partners, the media, students, and members of the public to share conversation about the agency’s new direction, challenges, and potentials.

The Town Hall Meeting, which was held in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, respectively, provided a rare and valuable opportunity for constructive dialogue, feedback, and collaboration among the major players in the system. Stakeholders at the meeting include Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of TETFund, Aminu Bello Masari; TETFund Executive Secretary, Mr Sunday Echono; member of BoT for South-West, Mr Sunday Adepuju; Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund, Senator Muntari Dandutse; Permanent Secretary, Tertiary Education, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, Mr Adeniran Waheed; Director-General Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAP), Prof Anthony Kila and Anchor ARISE News, Dr Reuben Abati, who bother delivered the keynote address; among others. Prof Kila’s keynote address was titled: “Tertiary Education in Nigeria and the Relevance of TETFund;” while Dr Abati’s paper was “TETFund in the Eye of the Public.”

Issues

Declaring open the one-day Lagos edition of the TETFund’s 2025 National Town Hall Meeting, which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, the agency’s BoT Chairman, Aminu Bello Masari, stated that TETFund is being guided by an enduring mandate to rebuild, strengthen, and modernise Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape.

Speaking on the significance of the meeting, Masari, the erstwhile Speaker of House of Representatives, said the board firmly believes that tertiary education flourishes best when all stakeholders come together to engage in a shared conversation about its direction, challenges, and potentials, as well as share thoughts and compare notes how to make the agency more accountable and focus on its mandate.

He recalled that the Fund, over the years, has indeed become synonymous with landmark infrastructure projects that define the skylines of higher institution campuses across the country.

TETFund must find a way to gain recognition outside academic circles

Despite this, the BoT chair insisted that TETFund is not only about building physical structures, but to deepen academic standards, strengthen institutional capacity, and position Nigeria’s higher education system to compete proudly and effectively on the global stage. “Our investment strategy has therefore evolved to embrace a holistic vision of tertiary education; one that balances infrastructure with human capital development, research, innovation, digitisation, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness,” he added.

He, however, listed the central pillar of the agency’s work to include training and retraining of academic staff, under which thousands of lecturers across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education have benefitted from TETFund-funded Master’s and PhD programmes, both locally and Internationally.

“We have also supported teaching practice, academic conferences, manuscript development, professional certification, and pedagogical enhancement.

This ensures that Nigerian institutions benefit from a highly skilled, globally exposed, and research-driven academic workforce,” Masari said. While stressing that TETFund, under its mandate recognises that no nation can achieve sustainable development without robust investment in research and innovation, he noted that the Board has expanded support for TETFAIR (TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research), which nurtures innovators and has already produced over 200 prototypes with strong commercialisation prospects.

Apart from this, the Research for Impact (R4i) initiative has also equipped researchers with the tools to convert ideas into market-ready products, and so far benefited no fewer than 939 Nigerian academics; while the Multidisciplinary Research Laboratories, established across the geopolitical zones are providing worldclass facilities for advanced scientific inquiry.

The Centres of Excellence of the agency focus on strategic research areas such as agriculture, engineering, ICT, health sciences, and environmental sustainability; and the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI) was created to ensure evidence-based policy decisions and system-wide planning driven by accurate, real-time data. By strengthening Nigeria’s research ecosystem, Masari noted that TETFund is helping to create homegrown solutions, attract global partnerships, and build a knowledge economy fit for the 21st century.

According to him, in response to the demands of a rapidly changing world, the Fund has invested heavily in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hubs, particularly in Electronics and Robotics Laboratories, 3D Printing and Laser Technology Units, Renewable Energy Labs, Biotechnology and AI Centres, Creative and Leathercraft Workshops, and Recycling and Upcycling Platforms.

The BoT chair explained that these hubs do not only provide skills training; but transform Nigerian tertiary institutions into incubators of technology, creativity, and enterprise, as well as empower students with practical competencies that sharpen their employability and stimulate job creation. In line with this, Masari, who recalled that no fewer than 18 institutions benefited from these hubs in 2024, while in the 2025 cycle, another 15 institutions were added thereby broadening our national innovation footprint.

While reiterating that transparency remains central to TETFund’s operations, the Board said since the future of education is digital, TETFund is deliberately positioning Nigerian tertiary institutions to thrive in that future. Masari stated: “Through the TETFund Education Resource and Administration System (TERAS) platform, we are digitising administrative processes, enhancing accountability, monitoring projects more efficiently, and supporting digital learning tools.

“This investment strengthens transparency, accelerates workflow, and ensures that stakeholders can track interventions with greater clarity. It also supports e-learning and digital literacy across campuses as critical tools in a modern knowledge economy. “Recognising the need for worldclass medical training, TETFund has upgraded 18 Colleges of Medicine and is in the process of establishing eight Medical Simulation Centres across the country. These facilities ensure that Nigerian medical students are trained using globally recognised standards and technologies.”

In the area of challenges facing the Fund, he said energy remains a major challenge for institutions, and to address this the Fund has committed ₦70 billion in the 2025 budget for the deployment of sustainable mini-grid solutions across some selected campuses. “This initiative will drastically lower running costs, improve research output, and enhance learning environments,” Masari added.

On fund allocation, the BoT chair stated that five per cent is set aside for cost of administration, used for TETFund’s internal operations; four per cent deducted automatically by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) as cost of collection; while the remaining 91 per cent is allocated with 50 per cent for Annual Direct Disbursement to beneficiary institutions; 40 per cent for Special and Stabilisation Interventions, including Special High Impact Projects, Zonal Interventions, and Disaster Recovery; and one per cent for Operating Surplus.

“This formula ensures fairness, equity, and strategic national coverage while upholding the highest principles of public accountability,” he noted, saying while TETFund is committed to its mandate and sustainability of these interventions there is the need for shared ownership. Institutions, host communities, industry partners, alumni networks, and civil society should work hand-in-hand to safeguard the facilities, utilise them effectively, and ensure maintenance culture across campuses.

Keynote

In his keynote address, titled: “The future of Tertiary Education in Nigeria—and the Relevance, Usefulness, and Evolution of Tetfund,” Prof Anthony Kila, said Nigeria’s tertiary education system has not burned down, but it has certainly endured heat, cracks, and shocks over the decades, and yet, within the crises lies chance to rethink, rebuild, and reposition the system. He proposed the commencement of an unapologetically honest diagnosis of the state of tertiary education in Nigeria, saying funding has remained both inadequate and unstable.

While stressing that even with the support of TETFund, our per-student funding lags far behind international standards, Kila noted that while the world spends generously to stay ahead in the global race, we allocate funds merely to keep the lights on, fighting to survive rather than to thrive as the rest of the world is spending to win, we seem to be paying to survive.

Besides, he stated that the nation’s research output is remarkably low as Nigeria contributes less than 0.3 per cent of the world’s research papers, considering a population of 200 million, a development he described as a stark reality that amounts to an intellectual emergency of epic proportions. “The gap in infrastructure continues to be vast.

An alarming number of tertiary institutions still find themselves without state-of-the-art laboratories, comprehensive libraries, robust ICT facilities, or secure, welcoming learning environments. “In some cases, I have come across institutions that resemble nothing more than secondary schools in the midst of a hasty makeover, trying to pass as premier centres of higher learning,” Kila said.

The guest speaker, who pointed out that there is a conspicuous disconnect existing between education and the nation’s development agenda, bemoaned a situation in which employers lament that graduates often arrive at their doorstep ill-equipped for the realities of the workplace. “At the same time, students grumble about curricula that seem outdated and out of touch with modern times,” he added, saying sadly, the system has transformed into little more than a conveyor belt churning out certificates rather than cultivating competent and innovative minds.

Towards this end, Kila said TETFund must support curriculum modernisation while also fostering pure intellectual pursuits, as well as to assume a dual role of promoting practical and functional academic endeavours alongside seemingly theoretical intellectual pursuits. Practical and functional academic support, he noted, could be provided through the discussed curriculum alignment, while at the same time, TETFund must also bear the burden of supporting seemingly theoretical intellectual pursuits, because a TETFund that wants to be authoritative and relevant would never forget that it is science that begets technology and that institutions like man cannot live on bread alone.

Added to this, on the promotion of competitive research clusters, Kila hinted that TETFund needs to encourage and support localisation and intrastate, as well as regional, collaborations between institutions. “Just as we have 36 states in Nigeria, imagine we could have 50 clusters of different research centres known for specific areas of excellence, and on which they can partner with others within and outside the country,” he added.

He also called on TETFund to enhance faculty welfare and academic professional development, and not to focus only on infrastructure and staff training, saying it is time that TETFund is recognised for supporting the welfare of faculty, as well as to be a champion in the battle to ensure our institutions can recruit and retain our best minds. To be relevant, he suggested that the relationship between TETFund and private academic institutions must be reconsidered immediately, even as he noted that the current total exclusion is unsustainable and cannot continue indefinitely.

According to him, it is high time we reassess the situation and explore at least a partial and conditional inclusion of private academic institutions in order to foster collaboration and mutual benefit. “TETFund must find a way to gain recognition outside academic circles. The key is to demonstrate tangible achievements that benefit society. When society sees these impacts, TETFund’s relevance and respect will grow.

This visibility can also pave the way for more partnerships and funding beyond government support.” Kila stressed. However, in his paper, “TETFund in the Public Eye: Roles, Impact, Public Value, and the Way Forward,” Dr Abati, who noted that TETFund is a key part of Nigeria’s higher education, added that TETFund is working in an environment with high expectations, saying we can see TETFund’s presence not only in the buildings on campuses but also in important improvements to research, staff training, and support for institutions.

He said: “If, for one moment, we imagined the complete removal of TETFund interventions from our tertiary institutions, the picture would be troubling. Many campuses would immediately fall into deeper infrastructural decay. “Laboratories, libraries, lecture halls, and ICT centres, established largely through TETFund, would become inadequate or even disappear. Research output, already under pressure, would diminish drastically without the National Research Fund, academic training, and conference sponsorships. “With the loss of postgraduate sponsorships and international exposure, lecturer capacity would be severely weakened.

Ultimately, Nigeria’s tertiary education system would risk systemic collapse, with longterm implications for national development.” Despite its remarkable achievements and central role in Nigeria’s tertiary education system, Abati said TETFund faces a range of structural, operational, and systemic challenges, noting that understanding these constraints is essential for assessing the Fund’s effectiveness and for charting a path forward that strengthens its impact, accountability, and public value.

He said one of the most persistent challenges confronting TETFund relates to bureaucratic processes, where procurement procedures, which though designed to ensure transparency and accountability, are often slow and cumbersome. “These procedural delays, coupled with inconsistencies in institutional capacity, can result in stalled or prolonged project implementation.

“Some institutions lack sufficient technical expertise or administrative efficiency to navigate TETFund’s complex requirements effectively, while others display weaknesses in monitoring and evaluation. The consequence is reduced operational efficiency, extended project timelines, and occasionally, public frustration, even when funding and intent are fully available,” he added.

As way forward, Abati said as Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape evolves, so too must TETFund, stressing that to sustain and enhance its public value, the Fund must position itself as a more agile, transparent, and strategically aligned institution, capable of responding to emerging national challenges, supporting innovation, and maximising the impact of every intervention.

“This requires a multipronged approach that addresses governance, research, institutional capacity, communication, and future-oriented development,” he said, adding that public trust is the cornerstone of legitimacy for any institution managing national resources, hence for TETFund, deepening transparency and accountability is not optional; it is essential.

The Fund, Abati explained, could achieve this through digital dashboards that display realtime project statuses, allowing stakeholders to monitor progress, track challenges, and validate outcomes.

He further noted that adopting open contracting standards ensures that procurement processes are clear, fair, and auditable, while publishing regular performance scorecards communicates achievements and highlights areas for improvement.

Consequently, he suggested strengthening independent project monitoring through civil society partnerships or third-party audits that reinforces these efforts, even as he added that in combination, these measures enhance visibility, reduce misinformation, and build trust, trust that in turn strengthens institutional legitimacy and public confidence.

He insisted that TETFund’s potential to drive national development is closely tied to the quality of research and innovation it supports, saying the Fund must improve the design and management of the National Research Fund (NRF) to ensure that resources are directed to projects with clear societal impact.

“Encouraging industryacademia collaboration can bridge the gap between theoretical research and practical applications, enabling innovation to flow into the economy,” Abati added, even as he recommended that priority should be given to strategic national sectors such as energy, security, agriculture, health, and the digital economy by ensuring that research addresses pressing developmental challenges.

Consciously, he urged TETFund to support the commercialisation of research outputs from patents to startups in order to transform our tertiary institutions into engines of economic growth.

Stakeholders

TETFund Executive Secretary, Mr Sunday Echono, who stated that knowledge rules the world today, however, said this could only be achieved through a reinforced and transformed education system, which TETFund is addressing on all fronts. He recalled that TETFund, formerly Education Trust Fund (ETF) was established in 1993, due to limited government’s resources which could not match the explosion in the growing number of higher institutions.

Again, the agency in 2011, according to him, was refocused specifically to cater only for public universities, polytechnics colleges of education as a result of the limited resources which was spread thirstily on all sectors of education under the ETF.

Echono, who said that TETFund has been repositioned, however, noted that the Fund could now export intellectual resources, even as he stated that apart from provision of physical infrastructure in institutions, TETfund is also restructuring the curricula. “We want to compete in Information Communication Technology (ICT) being dominated by countries such as China, Japan. Besides, we are rejigging our school system and curriculum, and we need funds to reposition the education,” he said.

The Executive Secretary, however, reaffirmed the commitment of TETFund to change the narrative of being an importer of raw materials to exporter of intellectual property and put our children on the new intellectual stream.

Against this background, Echono insisted that we should allow production to start and stop consumption and import of intellectual property, but added that to do this we have to invest in our education and that is what TETFund is doing to refocus the nation’s education system.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund, Senator Muntari Dandutse, restated the support of the Senate to what will enhance, transform and revolutionise education in the country.

He said with more funding, TETFund should focus more on intellectual development, fund research and enhance the intellectual capacity of Nigerian youth. On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Tertiary Education, Lagos State, Mr Adeniran Waheed, who represented the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Kasali, described the state as a strategic partner of TETFund.