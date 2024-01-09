Stakeholders unite against insecurity

Key stakeholders in the education sector, including university eggheads, government functionaries, policy makers, security agencies for oneday last month gathered at a summit to brainstorm on how to tackle the rising level of internal insecurity in the country and the threat posed to national development. The unabated heightened level of insecurity confronting the nation in all facets of its development, particularly the education sector, economy and environment, and which has continued to threaten the growth of the country, is raising anxiety among stakeholders. Therefore, scholars and researchers have been tasked, as a matter of exigency, to deploy the tool of research and innovation to tackle insecurity challenges currently ravaging the different regions of the country with a view to charting a way forward for national development. It was at the 2023 edition of the Annual Education Summit of the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Theme

The theme of the summit, the fourth in its series, which centered around insecurity, was: “Research for National Development: Nigeria’s Internal Security in Focus.” Welcoming the guests to the summit, EWAN Chairman, Mr. Mojeed Alabi, said the summit would provide a veritable avenue for researchers, policy makers and academia to brainstorm on the way forward with focus on national development and internal security. Reiterating the role for education institutions, researchers and media to achieve relatable solutions, Alabi pledged the readiness of EWAN to continually contribute to the development of the country. The summit, according to him, had three panel sessions that conscientiously looked into specific issues raised with a view to providing workable solutions to this enigma, called insecurity. According to him, the first session would be moderated by veteran Broadcaster, Mrs Bimbo Oloyede, with representatives of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Rector, YABATECH, Dr Ibrahim Abdul as discussants on the keynote address on the main theme: “Research for National Development: Nigeria’s Internal Security in Focus.”

The second session with the theme: “Financial Security and Future of Banking in Nigeria – What Needs from Researchers,” which was sponsored by UBA Plc, and moderator by Dr. Joshua Suleiman from Babcock University, also had as discussants Dr Nureni Azeez from the Department of Computer Science, UNILAG; and Dr Ayodeji Ajibade, a Researcher and Director of Entrepreneurial Development Centre, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State. The third session with the theme: “Food Security, Health Safety and Environmental Sustainability: What Nexus? – Researchers’ Perspectives,” had Prof Taibat Olaitan Lawanson of UNILAG presenting a paper of a research work on Lagos Urban and Regional Planning, while Prof ‘Lanre Fagbohun, immediate past ViceChancellor of LASU as reviewer of the research finding. EWAN, as a body of journalists across media organisations such as print, broadcast and online, who report on education in the country, was founded on the honorific values of quality education reporting and impactful advocacy.

Participants

Participants at the summit include the Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who was represented by the Director of Social Mobilisation of the Commission, Dr Ossom Ossom; Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who was also represented by Commander, National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre of the agency, Dr Tersoo Shaapera; the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; immediate past Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof ‘Lanre Fagbohun; Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Tolani Ali-Balogun, who was represented by Director, Education Resource Centre in the ministry, Mrs Akinlade Omolayo and the Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State chapter, Funmilayo Sessi; Group Head, Media and External Relations, UBA Plc, Mr. Ramon Nasir; Prof Ibraheem from UNILAG, among others.

Discourse

Setting the tone of the discourse, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, in his keynote address on “Research for National Development: Nigeria’s Internal Security in Focus,” described internal security as “a striking problems confronting us as a nation” and for which the people suffer grave consequences including tension, displacement and fatalities. To tackle the menace, he noted that the country should prioritise research to improve security challenges facing the country, and that the government should also build confidence and trust in research and the university system. Ogundipe, however, lamented that insecurity has significantly impacted negatively on Nigeria’s economy in several different areas and facets of its development with heavy economic implications. The major negative effects of insecurity on the economy, he stated, include its impact on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in which insecurity keeps foreign investors out of the Nigerian investment market; disruption of economic activities in terms of disruption to transportation, trade and agriculture; loss of jobs and livelihoods where the people are forced to flee their homes and means of subsistence as a result of instability. Besides, insecurity brings about decline in tourism as potential tourists are discouraged due to worries about their safety; negative impact on agriculture, especially in rural areas where agricultural activities are usually disrupted with its attendant low productivity; as well as constraints on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which are faced with difficulties the restrict their capacity to function and grow due to insecurity. Other implications, according to him, is the steady rise in the cost of doing business for which companies frequently incur higher costs for security-related expenses to secure their facilities; as well as the negative perception by investors. However, given the critical role of research and innovation in the fight against insecurity, Ogundipe said these tools are critical in improving Nigeria’s internal security as they could be deployed to create strategies, technologies, and policies that are effective in addressing changing security issues. Some of the important facets of how research and innovation could be used to contribute to the nation’s internal security, the don noted, include analysis and intelligence gathering; technology adoption and surveillance; cyber-security measures; border security and cross-border cooperation; community policing and public engagement; conflict resolution and peace-building; as well as training and skill development: public awareness and education: disaster preparedness and emergency response; and policy formulation and evaluation.

Also, on negative implications of internal insecurity and indices for a secured nation, Ogundipe’s paper suggested that Nigeria must prioritise research and innovation in order to establish a strong internal security framework as part of moves to address these shortcomings and several other social consequences of internal insecurity in the country. To protect the security and welfare of the people of the country, he stated that this should entail utilising the state-of-the-art technologies, implementing evidence-based tactics, and constantly adjusting to new threats and trends. “A significant portion of the nation’s internal crisis can be resolved if the government makes use of the wealth of research expertise that exists in the nation’s institutions. In light of this, I am calling on the federal and state governments to look at the capabilities and potential found in the ecosystem of research and innovation in order to address the diverse crises that exist throughout the nation,” Ogundipe stated. This is as she pointed out that research and innovation offer the supporting data needed to develop security policies that work and assess the effectiveness of current defences. “Policy analysis and implementation innovations can improve security strategies’ responsiveness and adaptability to changing internal security challenges,” he added. On her part, UNILAG ViceChancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, described the theme of the summit as apt and timely given the security situation the nation is grappling with on all fronts. This was even as she noted that the university system is a unique centre and purveyor of research, saying the government should therefore develop the education sector to meet the developmental needs of the country.

Panel session

Meanwhile, in one of the panel sessions, moderated by Mrs Oloyede, bemoaned the level of insecurity in schools, saying many learners were no longer in schools, especially in the North where many parents prefer their children to be safe at home to going to school. “This is an enormous challenge in the North and for us at UBEC to ensure that the pupils and students return to the classroom and their retention in school,” Dr Ossom stated, stressing that this calls for partnership of all stakeholders. According to him, to leave security of the country in the hands of the security forces alone is in itself a challenge, hence every stakeholder should rise up in tackling insecurity in the country, and ensuring that the children return to school in a safe environment. In his presentation, Dr Shaapera of NSCDC, stated that security challenges are in several forms, as it transcends kidnapping, abduction and attacks on schools by bandits and Boko Haram insurgents. However, he said how many schools are well located in terms of the security of their students and teachers.

To address this, he hinted that NSCDC, as part of its commitment to secure the schools, has visited many schools to find out about security issues facing them. While stating that education is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders, NSCDC, therefore, said security needs a concerted approach and research that are focused on security challenges facing Nigeria, as a nation. The security agency also called for subjects such as history and others in the school curriculum that would take care of some issues of conflict, resolution and peacebuilding in schools. In his presentation, YABATECH Rector, Dr Abdul, however, said the use of research and technology would ensure a safer environment, but regretted that there are elements in the system sabotaging technology measures put in place to enhance security. He, therefore, spoke of the need to make the system propeople, and to make the system or measures friendly, as well as to make the people aware of such security measures. In fact, setting the stage for discussion of the panel session on “Financial Security and Future of Banking in Nigeria: What Needs for Researchers?”, the moderator, Dr Suleiman, explained that into cybersecurity of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This was as Dr Nureni Azeez, in his presentation, wondered that research findings are not being embraced or put into use by the government and banking institutions. Azeez, whose research areas include Security and Privacy, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence for Security, Trust Management, Access Control and E-Health, among others, said there was the need for proper education on cybersecurity challenges in the banks and how to get over such. Apart from this, the don challenged banking institutions to rise up to the tasks of protecting the people’s money in their care from fraudsters and scammers defrauding bank customers on a daily basis. Meanwhile, Dr Ayodeji Ajibade, whose specialty is Accounting and Entrepreneurship, said Nigerian youths are innovative and can think out of the box, but expressed worry that these are not being channelled to proper direction for the good of the country. “The bank sector should properly educate the people on cybersecurity and activities of the cybersecurity criminals,” he said, even as he urged the fraudsters to channel and redirect their innovativeness to better use. Also, the panel session stressed that solutions to cybersecurity lies in the academics, but with the support of the industry.

Reviewing Prof Lawanson’s presentation on Food Security, Health Safety and Environmental Sustainability: What Nexus? Researcher’s Perspectives,” Prof Fagbohun wondered that there are more resources in the country but which are not been tapped. On research, he recalled that some 250 research proposals from the academia were approved and being supported by the Federal Government, but regretted that despite research efforts by Nigerian scholars, industry partners still go out to look for research outputs. He, therefore, stated that it is high time the industry built confidence and trust in the nation’s academia for their research purposes. “We can, as a country, move forward without relying on other countries to help us,” he said, but stressed that the government should be ready to invest in research findings in the university system. The don said it is also time for the university system to review what it is currently doing and what it needs to do more, adding that research should focus on what is enduring and sustainable, while there is the need for co-production of knowledge in how the government can implement the research findings well.

Communique

In the four-page communique, the summit identified the causes of Nigeria’s security challenges as political, religious, social, economic, poor governance and bad policies, among others. In view of the challenges, it noted that internal security affects citizens’ lives negatively in business, work, social, as well as quality of life. On the impact of insecurity on the economy, the summit regretted that when the internal security is poor, then foreign investors will lose confidence in the country and would look elsewhere to invest. The summit lamented that many Nigerians are today migrating to other parts of the world in search of greener pastures due to the high level of insecurity in the country. With the disruption of the economic activities, it expressed regrets that apart from making life very difficult for the people, insecurity has led to loss of jobs and ultimately loss of lives of many Nigerians. Apart from the decline in tourism and hospitality industry, it added that agriculture and farming also have had their share of negative impact of insecurity, as many farmers are being killed by bandits, terrorists on a daily basis with adverse effects on food production resulting in high cost of food and living.

The communique frowned at how people are leaving their homes, villages, towns and countries to become refugees, and the increasing number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees due to insecurity. On the breakdown of social structure, the summit expressed worry that transportation of people and movement of goods have been negatively affected, given the high cost of transportation in the country. The communique also bemoaned the current level of insecurity and cybercrime in the country, saying with the challenges of insecurity the country is grappling with, there has been an upsurge in cybercrime rate. It, therefore, blamed the banks and financial institutions for being helpless in the face of hackers and scammers hacking into people’s accounts and stealing their hard earned money. “Cybercrime is a serious challenge which is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, but the entire World: the United States, United Kingdom, Asia and other countries,” it sated, but blamed most banks for failure to subscribe and comply with CBN’s cyber-protocol and warnings on cybercrime. The summit, which insisted that the negative impact of insecurity in all spheres of the nation’s development is monumental, said despite the challenges are surmountable. Therefore, to tackle the challenges of insecurity there should be concrete efforts at peace-building, while all hands must be on deck to embrace conflict resolutions. Thus, the summit recommended the involvement of traditional rulers and community leaders as key to solving insecurity, and that religious leaders should be carried along in doing this. Besides, the communique suggested that there should be orientation and re-orientation of the people on peaceful co-existence, unity and stability; while security should not be left to the governments alone, but all stakeholders either leaders or the led must be involved.