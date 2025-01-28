Stakeholders Unite Against Gender-Based Violence

Share

On November 25, Nigeria joined the rest of the world to participate in the United Nations-backed “16 Days of Activism,” a campaign against gender-based violence, DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Every year, November 25 is commemorated globally as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

It marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and terminates on December 10, the International Human Rights Day.

The theme for this year’s 16 Days’ of Activism Against Gender Based Violence is, “Towards Beijing +30: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls”.

This theme is a targeted campaign to increase awareness and spur action to end violence against women and girls particularly as the world approaches the 30th Anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025 (a blueprint for achieving gender equality and women’s rights).

Given the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on Women (BPOA) planned to be held at the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in March 2025, this year’s 16 Days of Activism holds special significance.

The 16 Days of Activism offer a unique opportunity to individuals and organizations to boost momentum to end all forms of gender-based violence in private, public, work, and online spaces.

Noting the many serious and protracted conflicts happening around the world, this year WHO’s campaign also focuses on particular needs and risks for women and girls living in humanitarian emergencies.

GBV manifests in various forms like intimate partner violence, early marriage and childbearing, workplace harassment, as well as digital violence.

These incidences rise significantly during armed conflicts, disease outbreaks or natural hazards that lead to large scale displacement, people living in camps, and with limited mobility for women and girls.

Experiences of violence lead to profound and long-lasting physical and mental health impacts on the survivors, including injury, unintended pregnancy and pregnancy related complications, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV, depression, and post- traumatic stress.

Lack of health care exacerbates the cycle of disempowerment, hindering women’s overall socio-economic development, thereby limiting their crucial participation in our society.

Milestones

Indeed, encouraging strides have been made on addressing GBV in the region including laws, policies, essential services for survivors and data tracking.

For instance, countries have provisioned to address domestic violence including intimate partner violence in various national laws like the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 in India, Domestic Violence Victim Protection Act, 2007 in Thailand and the criminalization of violence in the 2009 Penal Code of Timor-Leste.

A breakthrough Sexual Violence Crime Law was passed in the parliament of Indonesia in 2022. Efforts have also been made to provide support services for survivors of GBV through the setting up of One Stop Centres and Helplines such as in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. But there is still work to be done.

Violence against women (VAW) persists as a global, national, and local challenge, with an estimated 736 million women-nearly one in three-experiencing physical and/ or sexual intimate partner violence at least once in their lives.

The WHO South-East Asia Region is prone to natural hazards that results in exacerbated vulnerability to violence. All countries in the region rank high (between 74 and 126) on the global Gender Inequality Index. Related health issues like maternal mortality ratios, and adolescent birth rate also persist.

Women’s representation in parliament remains below 50 percent across the region, limiting progress on women’s agendas.

These gaps not only hinder progress toward SDG 3 and SDG 5, but also have cascading impacts on other SDGs.

Abuja rally

In Nigeria, hundreds of people, including women’s rights activists, lawmakers, and other participants, chanted pro- women rights slogans as they walked from the National Assembly through the streets of Abuja.

Abbas Tajudeen, Nigeria’s speaker of the House of Representatives, led lawmakers to the rally that took place on the 25th anniversary of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

In a goodwill message on the occasion, Abbas noted every 10 minutes a woman is being killed across the world and called for a stop to violence against the womenfolk. He observed that gender-based violence is a global problem.

According to him, Nigeria about one-third of women between 15 and 49 experiences physical and sexual assault in their lifetimes.

The country also accounts for approximately 20 million GBV survivors — or about 10% of the global total. “This is an unacceptable trend; this is an unforgivable trend.

We in the parliament must have to unite more than ever before with relevant authorities, particularly the law enforcement in ensuring that we cut this dangerous trend to the barest minimum.

“The issue of gender-based violence is one that demands the attention of not only the executive but the legislature as well,” he stated.

“We stand with the women of Nigeria in their quest for justice and equality, and the National Assembly is committed to passing and strengthening laws that will ensure the protection of women and girls from violence,” he said.

Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who has long been an advocate for women’s rights, spoke passionately about the importance of the 16 Days of Activism, a global campaign that seeks to bring attention to the violence women and girls experience.

For her, this year’s commemoration was particularly significant as the Nigerian government continues to ramp up its efforts to combat GBV through legislative reform, public education, and the creation of support systems for survivors.

“It’s imperative that we amplify the voices of survivors, educate our communities, and hold perpetrators accountable.

This roadwork is not just about awareness, it’s about action. We are saying, together, that enough is enough. We will not tolerate the abuse of women in any form.

“As you are aware, survivors need support systems that include access to medical care, psychosocial support, safe spaces, and economic empowerment opportunities.

I am happy to note that there are currently 47 Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) spread across 22 States and the Federal Capital Territory to receive free medical, counselling and support services.

We are also working towards the establishment of psychosocial support centers and expansion of these services nationwide. Gender-based violence is not a women’s issue alone.

We must also deliberately engage men and boys as active allies in this fight. I invite you to also advocate and promote positive masculinity and challenge patriarchal attitudes,” she said.

The minister stressed on the need to foster a culture of respect and equality. “To monitor and evaluate our progress, we will strengthen our data collection mechanisms.

Availability of accurate data will inform policies, programmes, and resource allocation while ensuring accountability at all times.

“As we march towards the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration in 2025, it is important to note that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and its State counterparts, were statutorily established as the National mechanisms for the advancement of women, as a fall out of Beijing Conference to address the issues and concerns of women and children and to promote inclusion,” she said.

Visit

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also launched its first-ever 16-day campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), marking a significant step in the association’s commitment to human rights and social justice.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Mazi Afam Osigwe SAN, led administration include visits to prisons and detention facilities nationwide to facilitate the release of selected inmates and detainees, particularly those affected by systemic injustice.

Speaking at the flag-off event at the NBA House in Abuja, the Chairman of the NBA Human Rights Institute and First Vice President of the NBA, Sebastian Anyia, expressed excitement about this unprecedented initiative.

He emphasized the commitment of all NBA branches across the country to the campaign, stating: “This is the first time in the history of our noble association that this landmark event is being witnessed.

We thank our proactive leader, Mazi Afam Osigwe for this innovation that has brought joy to Nigerian citizens in general and the profession in particular.” The event saw enthusiastic participation from NBA members nationwide, with branches simultaneously hosting similar programs in their respective states.

