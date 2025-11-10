Stakeholders To Launch Nigerian Engineering Olympiad November 20

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has partnered with key stakeholders, including the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (First E&P), and Enactus Projects Ltd/Gte, to launch the Nigerian Engineering Olympiad (NEO).

The initiative, officially scheduled for launch on November 20, 2025, in Abuja, aims to inspire and showcase innovative Engineering talent among Nigerian students while promoting creativity, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

These were contained in a statement from the media office of the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, on Monday.

The 10-month competition, it said, will provide a platform for students across Nigeria to apply Engineering principles to real-world challenges, producing scalable, impactful solutions.

According to the statement, the NEO will feature several stages, including regional and national contests, mentorship programs, prototype development, and a grand finale in April 2026. Winning teams will receive seed grants and technical guidance to transform their innovations into viable business ventures.

“As part of the official launch, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, will deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for the national initiative that is expected to redefine the future of Engineering innovation in Nigeria.

“In her remarks ahead of the launch, NSE President emphasised the importance of the collaboration: “This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Engineering education and innovation in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Engineering Olympiad (NEO) is not only a platform to showcase the ingenuity of our students but also a bold step toward bridging the gap between academia and industry.

“Through this initiative, we hope to nurture creativity, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship among young Engineers, positioning them as key contributors to sustainable national development,” the statement read.

It was added that the NEO represents a major milestone in advancing STEM education and strengthening collaboration among industry, academia, and government.

“With the commitment of its partners, the Olympiad will play a transformative role in shaping Nigeria’s future engineering landscape, driving innovation, and fostering youth participation in nation-building,” the statement added.