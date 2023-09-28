Stakeholders to FG: Make Policy to Enforce Data Localisation

Stakeholders in the tech ecosystem have charged the Federal Government to make a deliberate policy and effort to enforce data localisation while also encouraging indigenous cloud service providers to play an effective role in achieving the goal. They made the call in reaction to the agitation for the promotion of local content in technology. They charged the Federal Government to promote local content by facilitating patronage of technology made in the country.

They urged the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, on the policy that woll enhance local production and usage of technology in Nigeria, appealing to him to address the challenges in the telecom sector to enhance the tech ecosystem in Nigeria. “Nigerian developers have really burnt the midnight oil and it’s high time to enjoy their efforts. Similarly, spaces should be created for locally owned mobile,” they said.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria accounts for only 16 per cent of the hardware components being used in the country’s telecom industry, while 84 per cent are foreign. The NCC report on the level of indigenous content in Nigeria’s telecoms stated that most of the equipment and devices being used in the telecoms sector are imported with hardly any significant indigenous technological contribution recorded.

The report noted that the dominance of foreign hardware in the telecoms industry had huge implications for Nigeria’s national security, hence the need to build more local capacity in telecom equipment. It was also revealed that the country had not been contributing enough when it comes to software powering the telecom industry.

This was despite some remarkable strides the country had recorded in software development, especially in the area of payments. Highlighting the findings of the study conducted under the supervision of NCC’s Research and Development Department, the final report stated: “Study findings show that up to 84 per cent of the hardware is of foreign origin while only 16 per cent is manufactured locally in Nigeria.”

“Critical equipment such as base transceiver stations are mainly procured from overseas manufacturers. “Aside from the national security implications of the over-reliance on foreign manufactured equipment, it also negatively impacts the national economy in many ways, majorly around the obligations to expend scarce foreign exchange to fund the importation.

“While the growth in the Nigerian telecommunications sector has been phenomenal, from some 400,000 functional phone lines in 2001 to over 209 million active mobile subscriptions, achieving a teledensity of 110 per cent, as of August 2022, the growth in indigenous software in the sector has not been as phenomenal. Study findings show that the current level of local content on software in the Nigerian Telecoms Industry has a ratio of 77 percent to 23 per cent to the advantage of foreign software manufacturers.”

It was also stated that most of the data in Nigeria were hosted by foreign countries, which has continued to cost the country more while subjecting the data to being breached. Meanwhile, the Communication Minister said the country had discussed with a foreign tech company, AWS, in the area of collaboration in expanding their business in Nigeria and their support for Technical Talent Training Plan and national AI strategy amongst other things.

However, the stakeholders said the government should build its own cloud service. “Let’s build our own world- class cloud service providers the same way we have achieved so much in the data center space. Rather than waiting for the so-called hyperscalers to come and fill these DCs, let them be filled majorly by our local CSPs. “Going this route will help our country achieve data sovereignty and security while also reducing capital flight and pressure on the Naira through FX-based subscriptions to companies like AWS et al,” they stated.