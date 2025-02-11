Stakeholders To Eradicate Polio, Strengthen EPI In Sokoto Communities

Share

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has announced a significant milestone in the ongoing fight against polio in Sokoto State.

This achievement follows a special session where representatives from UNICEF, Ms Cristian Munduate, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Idris Muhammad Gobir, and His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, pledged their commitment to eradicating polio in communities across the state.

During the session, the Local Government Chairpersons, Religious Leaders, and Traditional Leaders engaged in discussions to identify and address key barriers to polio eradication.

In response, they reaffirmed their dedication to implementing priority and targeted interventions that will ensure every child in Sokoto receives the life-saving polio vaccine.

This collective commitment represents a major step forward in safeguarding the health of children in Sokoto State and serves as an example for other states and local government areas (LGAs) striving for polio eradication.

The declaration of commitment to Polio Eradication and the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in Sokoto State reads:

The statement said the undersigned District Heads and Religious Leaders, in collaboration with LGA Chairpersons, commit to the following results-oriented actions to eradicate polio and strengthen the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in our wards/areas:

The stakeholders further commit to playing a transformative leadership role in the polio outbreak response by convening Religious/Traditional Leaders Coordination Meetings within 72 hours of a confirmed polio case from VPV.

According to them,we will personally chair weekly outbreak response meetings and ensure outbreak closure within six months. We will also advocate with LGA Chairmen to mobilize emergency resources to affected areas within 48 hours of notification.

“We will organize monthly community forums with at least 80% attendance from religious and community leaders to promote routine immunization.

” We will disseminate accurate infection prevention information on polio through partnerships with 100% of local religious and community leaders to dispel myths and misinformation.

At the ward level, we commit to supporting Volunteer Community Mobilizers (VCMs) in accessing hard-to-reach areas and ensuring 100% of households are aware of polio campaigns.

They pledged to mobilize communities from high-risk wards to ensure that 100% of eligible children in each ward are vaccinated in every campaign.

We will lead polio campaign launches personally in every ward and ensure all under-five children are reached by the end of each round.

We will ensure 100% participation of ward chiefs and religious leaders in mobilization activities before every campaign.

We will take firm action against fake finger markings by strongly advocating and raising awareness against fake finger markings across all wards in high-risk LGAs.

We will establish community accountability mechanisms to monitor and verify that all marked children are truly vaccinated.

We will conduct random post-campaign verification exercises in every ward and flag any case of fake finger marking to ensure corrective action is taken where needed.

We will hold accountable any vaccinator found culpable of fake finger marking and ensure immediate termination of their contract and referral to the police for charges.

We commit to conducting bi-monthly zero-dose identification drives at ward and settlement levels in high-risk LGAs.

We will ensure every zero-dose child identified is referred for immediate immunization within 72 hours.

We will set up ward-level zero-dose tracking systems with clear targets to reduce zero-dose cases by at least 90% within six months.

We will identify polio survivors in high-risk wards to lead campaigns in identifying and inspiring zero-dose children for immediate referral for immunization within 72 hours.

We will address vaccine hesitancy and refusals by conducting town hall meetings in non-compliance areas with a goal of reducing non-compliance by 90% within six months.

We will work with community influencers and religious leaders to resolve at least 90% of non-compliance cases within the first two quarters.

We will integrate Social and Behavioural Change (SBC) strategies into immunization efforts to build long-term vaccine acceptance.

We will ensure continuous monitoring and feedback mechanisms by reviewing and reporting progress on polio and EPI efforts to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on a monthly basis.

We will coordinate specialized outreach teams in low-coverage wards monthly to address barriers to immunization.

The stakeholders have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to polio eradication and ensuring that every child in Sokoto State receives life-saving vaccines.

Their actions will contribute to a future free from vaccine-preventable diseases.

