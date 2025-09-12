Stakeholders To Converge In Abuja On Opportunities, Challenges In Railway Sector

The Federal Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and De-sadel, is set to host railway stakeholders from all over Africa and beyond.

According to a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Friday by Janet McDickson Noah, Director, Press and Information, Federal Ministry of Transportation, stakeholders are to brainstorm on the topic: “Opportunities and Challenges in Railway Development in Africa; A call for Investment.”

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, will give the keynote address and declare the conference open.

Similarly, the statement hinted that Mr Rowland Ocholi Ataguba, who is the Managing Director of Bethlehem Rail, will function as the keynote speaker at the event.

The Director noted that the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, who had made giant strides in the transportation sector, is bringing to the fore the event, collaborating with other stakeholders, the 2nd International Railway Conference and Exhibition.

According to her, the event, which she described as transformative, will shape the future of Transportation in Africa.