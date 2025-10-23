Stakeholders Tip Ochei For NTF Presidency

Stakeholders in Nigerian tennis have described as a welcome development the decision by former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, to accept the call to contest for the role of president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF).

Ochei was recently nominated by the National Sports Commission (NSC) as the Sponsorship/Philanthropist representative on the board of the federation.

But the businessman, who for many years sponsored the Wheelchair Tennis Championship, has been successfully lobbied by some stakeholders to contest for the top job at the federation’s elections billed for Saturday in Abuja.

The NSC has not hidden its ambition of “returning Nigeria to its glorious days in global sports,’ hence its insistence that only people of impeccable character, who have the means and reach to grow the various sports bodies, would be accepted to govern the federations.

To achieve this objective, officials of the NSC have been working to get men and women who have an impressionable imprint on all the sports to take up the mantle of leadership.

Apart from the NSC, some stakeholders have taken up the job of scouting for ‘sound minds’ to join the NTF board. While Ochei is tipped for the presidency, the stakeholders are reportedly working hard to get former Nigerian tennis superstars, Nduka Odizor, David Imonitie and Sadiq Abdullahi to join the board.