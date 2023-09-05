Stakeholders task ministers on energy sector’s growth

Major stakeholders have urged the new ministers in the energy sector to address the myriads of challenges in power, oil and gas sectors. The new ministers are the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, who replaced Timipre Sylva who took over the Ministerial portfolio in August 2019; and Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. Gas marketers Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) urged Ekpo to develop a blueprint that will encourage investment in the upstream and midstream segments of the sector.

It added that the minister should implement the blueprint that will increase Nigeria’s production and processing capacity to over 200 million tons per annum of combined Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Compressed natural gas (CNG). It stated that Nigeria’s domestic gas production capacity should increase from a total production capacity of 22 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG and 5mtpa of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) based on NLNG combined capacity to over 100 mtpa of LNG and 20mtpa of NGLs in the next four years through the combined efforts of more than four large scale gas companies. NALPGAM President, Mr Oladapo Olatunbosun, also urged Ekpo to transition Nigeria to a gas-based economy and develop a blueprint to boost exploration and production.

He appealed to Ekpo to focus on laying a solid foundation for the upstream and midstream gas industry, rather than the cosmetic approach of focusing on the marketing and distribution of processed gas. He advised him to establish more than five LNG and natural gas liquids (NGL) companies of the same size as NLNG to explore gas molecules in the country. According to him, the minister should initiate and implement a long-term plan that will outlive President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He cautioned that if Nigeria does not plan ahead, it would suffer the same crisis it encountered with the supply and pricing of fuel.

Olatunbosun said: “The minister has the potential to make the Gas Ministry attractive by coming up with a blueprint of programs that his successor can continue to embrace in the future. If we do not plan ahead, Nigeria will continue to stage cosmetic investments focusing on distribution, which may backfire in the long run. “While it is a good idea to continue to lay gas pipelines across the country, it would amount to a waste of scarce resources to focus more on gas pipelines at the expense of gas development, exploration, and production.” He also advised the Federal Government to unlock access to infrastructure funding for gas from development and multilateral financial institutions such as African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Development Bank (AfDB), and International Finance Corporation (IFC). “This would increase private sector interest in gas exploration and production in Nigeria by providing access to cheap and sustainable funding options.

“The private investors and state governments should be offered the opportunity to collaborate through a Public Private Partnership for a shareholding stake in gas exploration and processing. “The government should not be allowed to control the industry, as government institutions and enterprises are not good managers of business. Instead, these public agencies should seek collaboration with private companies to explore the huge gas reserve in the country,” he said. Olatunbosun lamented that Nigeria was facing shortage of natural gas, LNG, and LPG to meet domestic demand, and also lacked the processed gas molecules needed to drive industrialization and economic growth. “To address this issue, serious investment is needed in exploring all the gas fields across the country that are currently idle and unexplored.

“Private-sector collaboration is also required to unlock this huge potential, as government alone cannot drive the process. “Nigeria, despite having more gas than oil, has primarily focused its investment attention on crude oil production, which it has in lesser quantity. This has resulted in the country flaring away the gas molecules that are needed to power the country and drive industries. “The situation is ironic because Nigeria has enormous reserves of gas that could be tapped into for the development of the Nigerian economy, including power generation and industries such as petrochemicals and fertilizers, but has continued to focus on crude oil. “The Minister should initiate a programme that aims at boosting the effective domestic supply of gas through collaboration with investors and other critical stakeholders,” Olatunbosun said.

Oil marketers On his part, the National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, urged the new ministers not to waste time in addressing the issues in their respective ministries. Osatuyi said: “The new Minister of Petroleum (Oil) should ensure that the PIA is being adhered to the letter. Also, he should ensure that we reach our target of about 2mbpd of oil production. “Oil theft should be reduced substantially. He should concentrate on these key areas. When there is a reduction in oil theft, and also there is an increase in crude, there will be more money for the government.

All these are the areas that he should concentrate on. “The Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas) should ensure compliance with the Presidential directive for the maximisation of gas, especially CNG that the President has already approved. We have gas and he should concentrate more time on gas generation and penetration. He should spend more time ensuring that we use gas maximally in the country. “The Minister of Power should ensure that there is sufficient and efficient power available for Nigeria like what we have in the United States and the United Kingdom, where there is no power outage. It is doable in Nigeria. He should sit down and adopt what those countries did that gave them uninterrupted efficient power and do it here.” The Chairman, IPMAN, NNPC Depot, Ore Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, urged Lokpobiri to improve on fuel distribution in the country. He said,: “The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Oil, has a lot of work to do.

He should try as much as possible to address the challenges IPMAN members are having. He should look for a way so that independent marketers could be assisted to get products at an official rate. It will be welcome of if it is possible for the government to allow us, now that NNPCL is importing fuel, to get it at a good ex-depot advantage. And if possible, the government depot should be in a good position for us to load from. We can load there and still be in business rather than being abandoned.” He also advised Ekpo to intensify CNG installations and allow IPMAN members to access grants for them to install CNG equipment. Other stakeholders said the ministers should liaise with relevant governmental organisations and other bodies, to address high fuel and other energy costs, in the country. According to them, it is imperative to address power epilepsy and estimated billings, adding that more meters should be available to interested customers of the different distribution companies (DisCos).

They also urged the government to implement the Electricity Act 2023 which was recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, which liberalised the power sector. Commitments by the ministers The ministers during their engagements with their key stakeholders committed to addressing the challenges in their respective ministries. Ekpo assured of his readiness to work with stakeholders to harness Nigeria’s vast natural gas deposits to reduce transportation costs for Nigerians. He also said the time had come for the country to have a clear and concise agenda and robust implementation roadmap for the exploitation of Nigeria’s enormous, yet untapped gas resources. He said his focus would include how to ensure active exploration and exploitation of gas resources to, in the short term, solve problems of transportation costs cutting, reducing food prices, and eradicating inflation. He said: “The removal of fuel subsidy has placed the responsibility of providing a sustainable alternative to PMS on us in the ministry. “I am committed to ensuring that together, we would deliver on this wondrous task of building an economically viable and environmentally sustainable gas utilization framework and developing infrastructure for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians. “Nigeria’s proven natural gas reserves bless the country as one of the nations with the greatest gas reserves globally.

“It is certain that harnessing this would stimulate the domestic economy in addition to optimizing the domestic utilisation of gas, it would support hundreds of thousands of jobs within the local economy. “This comprehensive evaluation will lay the foundation for harnessing Nigeria’s gas industry potential, strengthening the entire gas value chain from exploration to distribution.” Lokpobiri said he would work towards boosting Nigeria’s oil production. According to him, Nigeria will witness an increase in oil production on a sustainable basis in the near future. He stated that he would spend more time in the field. Lokpobiri said: “I have got more energy, and I have come to utilise that energy to revamp the petroleum sector.

“I am here with one agenda, which is to increase oil production and in order to increase it, we need to work together to achieve results. “I am here to provide the leadership so that we can go to the creeks and resolve all the problems.” Adelabu assured that Nigerians would experience marked improvement in power supply in the next six months. He disclosed this on his X/Twitter handle and tied his assurance to the envisaged commencement of the 700MW Zungeru power plant, which he said was about to be completed. Speaking to stakeholders, he also said he would work towards the implementation of the 2023 Electricity Act, and achieving the universal metering of consumers. He said he would leverage Information and Communications Technology (ICT), existing policies and programmes of his predecessors as well as stakeholder collaboration to solve Nigeria’s power challenge. He stated that it was imperative for optimal solutions for Nigeria’s power challenges. He acknowledged that the task before them was not merely a requirement but an expectation from the president and the Nigerian populace, who had endured years of power challenges. Adelabu said: “With conviction, divine guidance, and the support of President Tinubu, the National Assembly, government agencies, and every Nigerian citizen, I pledge my commitment to achieving success in Nigeria’s power sector. “My vision for the Ministry of Power is rooted in leveraging the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023, which has opened new avenues for power provision and encourages collaboration between the public and private sectors.”