Stakeholders Task Journalists On Amplifying Voices, Challenges Affecting Women

Stakeholders have tasked journalists to amplify the voices of women and highlight their challenges to ensure gender equity, promote economic empowerment and increase political representation.

They made the call at a conference with the theme, “Together Ensure Inclusivity: Loud her Voice” in commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in Abuja.

The conference was organised by the Female Journalist Network Nigeria in collaboration with FCT Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

The Chairperson, of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, (SCOWAS) Sen. Ireti Kingibe reaffirmed their commitment towards amplifying the challenges of women with a view to bringing about the needed changes in the society.

Kingibe, represented by Nana Sani-Kazaure, SSA Media/Publicity and Press Secretary, said SCOWAS aim to foster a culture of inclusivity, equity, empowerment and security through educational drive and advocacy for women.

“This underscores SCOWAS vision, where every woman in the society is empowered, educated and engaged in shaping the future.

“These stands for transformative action, amplifying women’s contribution, ensuring their role in socio-economic development are elevated and recognised,” she said.

Dr Dakuku Peterside, former Director General, of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), noted challenges affecting women’s participation in society.

Peterside said barriers bordering on poor political participation, entrepreneurship skills, limited funds, and access to health and education were barriers limiting women from harnessing their potential.

Dr Yetunde Adeniji, Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding, said: “IWD serves as a reminder to support, amplify voices and advocates for the rights of women and ensure an end to discrimination.”

Joy Asonye, Convener of the event and President, of Female Journalist Network Nigeria, noted the critical role journalists and other stakeholders can play towards fostering gender inclusion.

“Let us not just celebrate the strength, but also the challenges or barriers that have limited them.

“We must all be given the same opportunity and it is not only the journalist, but we all should amplify the voices of women, we all have a role to ensure inclusivity, and advancing society.

” Let’s join hands to prepare a journey towards more inclusivity in the Nigeria landscape and our society will be better for it,” she said.

Also, Bassey Ita-Ikpang, Chairperson, of NAWOJ FCT, noted the role of the media in shaping the narratives and influencing public discourse.

Ita-Ikpang said: “Women’s voices have often been marginalised or overlooked in mainstream media coverage.

“To address this imbalance and foster more inclusive and representative reporting, journalists must work actively to amplify women’s voices in their reportage.”

Other activities include a panel session on “Empowering the Nigerian Women for the Future”, the launch of the Female Genital Mutilation pamphlet and the conferment of awards to notable persons for their contributions to gender equity, and women empowerment, amongst others.