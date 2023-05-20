Stakeholders Task FG To Make Aviation Sector A Leading Industry In Africa

Stakeholders at the just concluded Second Annual Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference, have called on the Aviation Sector in Nigeria to work towards leading the industry in Africa.

The stakeholders made the call in a communique issued at the end of the Second Annual Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference held from May 15 to May 18, in Abuja.

The participants at the Conference resolved that efforts ought to be doubled to ensure that the airline marketplace was reinforced toward making Nigeria achieve the goal.

Part of the communique read: “The goal of the Nigerian aviation industry should be to lead Air transport in Africa, and Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) implementation is a key opportunity for Nigeria to take the lead in air transport in Africa.

“It should, therefore, consolidate its strength in the airline marketplace, leveraging on its upwardly mobile young population and entrepreneurial spirit among others.

“SAATM implementation and an open visa regime are required to achieve the above-desired goal, as such African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) should engage the Nigerian Immigration Services on visa cost/requirement to Nigeria.”

The participants suggested further that African Airports should also synergise on the implementation of SAATM for sustainable development and growth that would be consequent on seamless connectivity and an enlarged market.

The stakeholders observed debt financing, and the environment, among others as fundamental issues affecting sustainable development in the aviation industry.

According to the participants, government policies should be designed to be a major economic enabler and catalyst to sustainability in the industry.

“One policy identified as a major clog to sustainable development is the 40% TSA deduction policy by the Federal Government which needs to be reviewed, as it is against international standards and practices, and provisions of the FAAN Act,2022.

“FAAN as an airport operator needs to diversify its sources of income from aeronautical to non-aeronautical streams of revenue and as an assets manager,” the communique stated.

The communique was signed by Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Chairman of the Planning Team; Mr Nath Abraham- Inajoh, the Alternate Chairman of the Planning Team; and Mr Adebola Odugbemi, the Conference Secretary.