Stakeholders Task FG On Protection Of Lives

Stakeholders in Nigeria have urged the federal government to prioritise the protection of citizens’ lives, citing the rising wave of violence and killings across the country.

Speaking at the Night of Tribute in honour of Princess Mediatrix Ochigbo, organised by the Global Association of Female Attorneys (GAFA) in Abuja, Chinelo Iriele, GAFA International President, emphasised that citizens have a right to protection, just like government officials.

“The way leaders protect themselves, they should also extend that to every citizen,” she said, calling for accountability and consequences for perpetrators of violence.

She lamented that many Nigerians have lost their lives without justice, and urged the government to take concrete steps to address the issue. “Killing human beings is like nothing in Nigeria… it’s time leaders knew they’re in office for citizens,” she said.

The group demanded that the government take immediate action to protect lives and ensure accountability for crimes committed.

“We gathered here today to talk about the legacies of our fallen member, and also tell the government that it beholds on them to find her murderers, because they owe us this, and they owe justice for mediatrix Ochibo, they owe every citizen of Nigeria justice.”

She stressed that their members’ deaths should be the focal point that will make Nigeria sit up and ensure that the lives and properties of Nigerians are protected.

“Enough is enough for God’s sake, you and I should be able to be happy that we belong to a country called Nigeria. We implore our government to ensure that the citizens are protected. Everybody loves his or her lives, including our leaders.

These killings happen on a daily basis. It’s because Princess Mediatrix have people who can speak out. That is why you are seeing people out. A lot of people have died through this means, without accountability, and because nobody faces consequences when they perpetrate this evil.”

Maureen Ochigbo, the deceased’s younger sister, described the lawyer’s death as tragic and devastating, urging authorities to ensure justice is served.

Maureen, who interviewed the suspects while seeking justice as an investigative journalist, revealed discrepancies between the suspects’ statements and actual facts, highlighting contradictions that must be resolved during the investigation.

“We are not dealing with suppositions. A homicide investigation must examine all loopholes to establish the truth.

“Why insist on this? My sister fought for justice, advocated for the poor, and we will not let her struggle be in vain.

“We want justice for her and for humanity, so the dead can rest and the living live in peace.”

Maureen urged legal professionals and stakeholders to support a thorough investigation and ensure perpetrators are prosecuted, to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Join us to uncover who kidnapped and murdered my sister. This is homicide. The investigation cannot be sloppy or superficial.

“She dedicated her life to the poor and pro bono cases. Justice is the standard, and justice is what she must receive,” she said.

Representing the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Moji Makonjuola prayed that Princess’ grave be transformed into a better Nigeria.

Mrs Chigozie Eruchalu, Principal Partner at Goziem Chambers, called the death “a chilling reminder of the risks citizens face daily.”

Prof. Uwakwe Abugu, Director-General of the Institute of Medical and Health Law, said Chigbo, inducted in 2022, deserves justice fully, transparently, and without delay.