Stakeholders Task FG On Protection Of Lives

Stakeholders in Nigeria have urged the Federal Government to prioritise the protection of citizens’ lives, citing the rising wave of violence and killings across the country.

Speaking at Night of tribute in honour of Princess Mediatrix Ochigbo organised by Global Association of Female Attorneys (GAFA) in Abuja, Chinelo Iriele, GAFA International President, emphasised that citizens have a right to protection, just like government officials.

“The way leaders protect themselves, they should also extend that to every citizen,” she said, calling for accountability and consequences for perpetrators of violence.

She lamented that many Nigerians have lost their lives without justice, and urged the government to take concrete steps to address the issue.

“Killing human beings is like nothing in Nigeria… it’s time leaders knew they’re in office for citizens,” she added. The group demanded that the government takes immediate action to protect lives and ensure accountability for crimes committed.

“We gathered here today to talk about the legacies of our fallen member, and also tell the government that it behooves them to find her murderers, because they owe us this, and they owe justice for Mediatrix Ochibo, they owe every citizen of Nigeria justice.”

She stresses that their member’s death will be the focal point that will make Nigeria to sit up and ensure that the lives and properties of Nigerians are protected.

“Enough is enough for God’s sake; you and I should be happy that we belong to a country called Nigeria. “We implore our government to ensure that the citizens are protected.

Everybody loves his or her lives, including our leaders. “These killings happen on a daily basis. It’s because Princess Mediatrix has people that can speak out.

“That is why you are seeing people out. A lot of people have died through this means, without accountability, and because nobody faces consequences when they perpetuate this evil.”

The deceased younger sister, Maureen Ochigbo, described the lawyer’s death as tragic and devastating, urging authorities to ensure justice is served.

Maureen, who interviewed the suspects while seeking justice as an investigative journalist, revealed discrepancies between suspects’ statements and actual facts, highlighting contradicions that must be resolved during the investigation.