Stakeholders Tap On Judiciary To Anchor Capital Market Renaissance

In a resounding affirmation of the judiciary’s indispensable role in shaping the economic destiny of Nigeria, key figures in Federal Government, regulatory institutions, and the legal establishment have called for deeper judicial engagement to restore and safeguard investor confidence in the nation’s capital market.

At the heart of this collective call was Vice President Kashim Shettima, who, alongside the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, addressed an elite gathering at the SEC Judges’ Workshop in Abuja.

Themed “Repositioning the Nigerian Capital Market for National Economic Transformation through Effective Dispute Resolution,” the event convened a rare assembly of the legal and financial elite — including the President of the Court of Appeal, state Chief Judges, senior regulators, and capital market practitioners.

This was not merely a workshop. It was, by all accounts, a recalibration of national priorities, a recognition that law and commerce must now speak in unison to attract capital, foster stability, and spur sustainable development.

Investor confidence

Vice President Shettima, in his keynote address, underscored the centrality of the judiciary in fostering a transparent, accountable, and efficient capital market system.

While the capital market is often perceived through the narrow lens of equities and securities trading, Shettima expanded the canvas, positioning it as a vital engine for long-term capital mobilisation, infrastructure development, and employment creation.

“A strong and trustworthy capital market is fundamental to national economic transformation,” he declared. “Investor trust hinges not only on sound regulation but also on a legal system capable of resolving disputes promptly and fairly.

Justice delayed, especially in financial markets where timing is critical, is indeed justice denied,” he added. The Vice President’s remarks came at a critical time when the federal government is pursuing an ambitious ₦1 trillion capital mobilisation target to unlock the economy’s latent potential.

The credibility of this push, he noted, rests largely on the confidence of investors — both domestic and foreign — in Nigeria’s dispute resolution architecture.

Shettima called on members of the judiciary to deepen their knowledge of capital market jurisprudence and to embrace alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms such as mediation and arbitration.

“These tools can help unclog our courts, reduce litigation timelines, and restore market integrity,” he said.

Legal renaissance

The Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, brought to the fore the recent passage of the Investments and Securities Act, 2025 — a legislative landmark hailed as a foundational pillar for Nigeria’s financial market reform.

“The ISA 2025 is not just a statute; it is a legal milestone, a reformative document that ushers in a new era for our capital market,” Agama said.

“By enacting this progressive law, Nigeria has taken a bold step toward fostering a more transparent, efficient, resilient, and secure investment climate.”

With an air of both gratitude and resolve, Agama praised the collaborative effort between the Executive and Legislature, noting that their commitment has paved the way for policies that advance national prosperity.

He urged the judiciary to embrace the Act’s provisions and interpret them with clarity and consistency. “The capital market is a critical mechanism for addressing national challenges — from infrastructure deficits to unemployment,” he said.

“Your interpretations as judges will set legal precedents that shape market behaviour for decades.” He warned that the market’s increasing complexity, marked by financial innovations and cross-border transactions, demands a judiciary equipped not just with legal knowledge but also with commercial sensibility.

Agama emphasized the importance of the workshop as a bridge between financial regulators and legal authorities. “This engagement with the judiciary is a cornerstone of SEC’s strategy,” he added.

“It ensures that our laws are not just passed but understood, enforced, and made relevant through jurisprudential clarity.”

Economic order

For her part, Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun delivered a clarion call for judicial adaptation in the face of evolving capital market dynamics. With characteristic poise and intel

For in the final analysis, a country that secures justice for its investors, also secures a future of shared prosperity

lectual depth, the CJN highlighted that the capital market has transformed into a critical platform for economic participation — one that touches the lives of pension contributors, fintech innovators, diaspora bondholders, and everyday investors.

“It is no longer an abstraction limited to elite finance. It is now a democratic tool for wealth creation and national stability,” she asserted.

“Yet, it remains vulnerable — to distortion, fraud, and regulatory arbitrage. In this regard, the judiciary must be more than an arbiter; it must be a custodian of economic integrity.”

Justice Kekere-Ekun acknowledged the emergence of new frontiers in finance — digital assets, cryptocurrencies, green financing, and cross-border securities — and cautioned that these innovations often outpace traditional legal tools.

“Novelty does not negate precedent,” she warned. “Rather, we must adapt our interpretative methods to align with commercial realities while preserving legal consistency.”

She challenged her colleagues on the Bench to view their role through a wider lens: not merely as interpreters of law but as coarchitects of the national economic architecture.

She said: “Our decisions in capital market disputes reverberate far beyond the courtroom. When justice is swift and credible, capital is attracted and prosperity follows. When it is delayed or ill-informed, economic activity suffers and trust evaporates.”

Institutional synergy

Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite used the occasion to reflect on the capital market’s role as a catalyst for economic growth and structural development.

She described the forum as a necessary platform for strengthening institutional coordination in the pursuit of market integrity and investor protection. “The capital market is central to Nigeria’s aspirations for inclusive growth,” she said.

“It is a dynamic engine that fuels innovation, drives capital formation, and creates jobs. But to function optimally, it requires strong collaboration between regulators, the judiciary, and market stakeholders.”

Uzoka-Anite reiterated that investor trust is the currency upon which capital markets thrive, and maintaining this trust demands legal certainty and efficient dispute resolution.

She commended the SEC for taking proactive steps to engage the judiciary in interpreting the new legal framework and embedding it within the fabric of judicial reasoning.

“We must never lose sight of the broader economic consequences of judicial decisions. Each judgment rendered, each precedent set, either strengthens or undermines investor confidence,” she added.

National imperative

Across the workshop’s presentations, one unifying thread emerged: the capital market is no longer the exclusive domain of economists and financiers. It is now a national imperative — a bedrock for structural transformation, youth employment, and technological innovation.

Participants at the workshop acknowledged that Nigeria’s future hinges on its ability to build robust financial institutions grounded in legal certainty and regulatory foresight.

With rising investor interest in digital securities, carbon credits, fintech products, and infrastructure bonds, the need for a responsive and informed judiciary has never been greater.

Through panel discussions and case study sessions, the workshop offered practical insights into handling sophisticated financial crimes and interpreting emerging provisions of the ISA 2025.

Legal experts stressed that capital market adjudication requires not only technical know-how but also a nuanced appreciation of economic impact.

The SEC’s judicial workshop may have lasted only a few days, but the implications of its dialogue may echo for years.

If words are to be followed by action, then Nigeria stands at the threshold of a new compact — one that elevates the judiciary as a strategic partner in nationbuilding.

Indeed, with a recalibrated Investments and Securities Act now in force, a reinvigorated SEC at the helm, and a judiciary willing to evolve, the country appears poised to unlock its capital market’s full potential.

As Justice Kekere-Ekun aptly stated: “We must breathe life into these statutory instruments, give them meaning that aligns with legislative intent and economic reality. The judiciary must embrace its dual identity — as a guardian of law and a catalyst for national progress.”

Last line

It is a message that resonates not only within courtrooms and boardrooms but across the corridors of policy-making and enterprise. For in the final analysis, a country that secures justice for its investors, also secures a future of shared prosperity.