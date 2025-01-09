Stakeholders Slam NFF Over Chelle’s Appointment

Share

C o n d e m n a t i o n has trailed the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) following the announcement of Eric Chelle as the new coach of the Super Eagles.

While Nigerians are expecting the announcement of a proven coach as the new helmsman for the senior national team, the NFF announced the former Mali manager as the man to take the Super Eagles to the next level, starting with the remaining World Cup qualifiers in March.

Reacting to the announcement, former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, said Nigeria can do better than employing a Malian all in the name of getting a foreign coach for the team.

“We can do better than this,” he said. “This Eric guy is not better than Eguavoen. Finidi or even Ogunmodede. This is shocking and I suspect it is all about the money to be paid to him.

“Nigeria is a big country and if the NFF cannot get the right coach, they should have looked within and not in Mali for a struggling coach.”

Another ex-international who doesn’t want his name in print said getting a coach from Mali is the lowest Nigerian football can get to at the moment. He added that bringing such a coach at the expense of several competent Nigeria coaches showed how they are regarding the home-based coaches.

The former striker said: “I don’t want to talk but if this is the best we can do, then I am ashamed and disappointed at the same time.

“If we are talking about football, where is Mali ranked compared to Nigeria? It’s a slap on most of the ex-internationals who decided to go into coaching because the football house already showed that they are not good enough.

“I know it’s all about the money, look at how much they said they want to pay him as against what someone like Finidi George was paid when he was there as the coach of the team, we are not ready and I am disappointed.”

While calling for caution, another former Super Eagles player, Edema Fuludu, said bringing a former Mali coach is a slap on Nigerian coaches, he however said there is a need to give the new coach the needed support to qualify Nigeria for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, two other ex-internationals, Bright Omokaro and Dimeji Lawal said there was a need to see what the coach is bringing on board first before condemning him.

