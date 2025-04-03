Stakeholders Set Agenda For Ojulari-Led NNPC Ltd, Laud Kyari’s Mgt

Share

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MEMAN); the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Chief Executive Officer, AHA Consultancies, Mr. Ademola Adigun, have urged the new board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) led by Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari, to ensure more professionalization of the company.

They also charged them to actualise the lofty objectives and targets set to them by President Bola Tinubu. While speaking in separate interviews with New Telegraph yesterday, they also commended the outgone management of NNPC Ltd led by Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari for the great achievements of the company during their tenure.

Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, said the appointment of the new management has provided a fresh start for the company.

He said: “This is an opportunity for first starts or fresh beginnings. They need to take stock of what the former company had achieved and built on it.

NNPC Ltd has had many ambitions, they have the opportunity to dream bigger. The statement said that bigger goals have been set and bigger ambitions. These ambitions are heart-warming.

There is an opportunity to restrategise for NNPC Ltd to assume its role as the national oil company. I think it requires the support of the government and all Nigerians because the NNPC Ltd that waits is Nigeria that loses.”

National Publicity Secretary, IPMAN, Mr. Chinedu Ukadike, urged the new management to ensure that the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited, Warri Refining & Petrochemicals Company Limited (WRPC), and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), produced optimally.

He said: “The past GCEO of NNPC Ltd has done his best. We should commend him. The President also commended him. For bringing in a new person, this will definitely bring in new energy and new ideas, new policies that will enhance or foster from where Kyari stopped.

So we are anticipating a lot of things from the new management this time around.” Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, had in a statement yesterday titled:

‘President Tinubu reconstitutes NNPC Ltd Board, Appoints New Chairman, GCEO’, announced that the President has approved a sweeping reconstitution of the NNPC Ltd board, removing the Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure and the GCEO, Kyari.

He stated that President Tinubu removed all other board members appointed with Akinyelure and Kyari in November 2023. Onanuga said: “The new 11-man board has Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the Group CEO and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive chairman.

