Stakeholders Seek Unification Of Laws Establishing National, State Assembly Commissions

Stakeholders at a conference organised by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) have called for the unification of laws establishing the National and State Houses of Assembly Service Commissions (SASCs).

The stakeholders also advocated for uniform legislative guidelines on appointments, promotion and discipline, a code of ethics for the staff of the parliamentary bureaucracy and the domestication of the NASC’s Schemes of Service, Conditions of Service and all other enabling circulars for use in the NASC/SASCS.

A communique issued at the end of the conference tagged: “Excellence In Parliamentary Service: A Panacea For Good Legislation For Democratic Governance,” which was held from 17-20 October 2023 and signed by the Executive Chairman, NASC, Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi, also called for a national council for the legislative arm of government.

The communique reads: “that there is the need to vigorously pursue the unification of the laws establishing State Assembly Service Commissions to be in line with that of the National Assembly Service Commission for smooth operations.

“To this end, the NASC and SASCS should interface with the Forum of Speakers in a bid to make them understand the need for unified Laws that applies to both National Assembly Service Commission and State Assembly Service Commissions.

“The Commissions should embark on regular training and re-training of staff of the Commissions for effective and efficient service delivery.

“That the State Assembly Service Commissions Chairmen and Members should have the political will to ensure that standard Laws are established, be knowledgeable and keep abreast with the provisions of the Laws.

“To that effect, the appointment of the Clerks, Deputy Clerks and the Secretaries to the Assembly Service Commissions should be the sole responsibility of the State Assembly Service Commissions.

“The Conference called on State Governors that are yet to implement the financial autonomy to state legislatures (as guaranteed by the Nigerian 1999 Constitution) to do so by enacting the enabling laws and those that have been enacted to ensure the release of funds to the Commissions for smooth and efficient operations.

“Proper synergy, lobbying and good working relationship within the Legislative and Executives to enhance the release of funds after approval from time to time in States where autonomy is not fully practised.

“Leveraging on improved relationship with the Executive Arm to access funds from donor agencies and other grants in Aids to democratic Countries of the World, eg grants funding and resources in the areas of democratic and good governance.

“That the States Assembly Service Commissions should explore the collaboration of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre for building necessary and knowledgeable expertise in enhancing excellence in the Parliamentary Service.

“There should be a uniform Legislative Guidelines on Appointments, Promotion and Discipline, Code of Ethics for the staff of the Parliamentary Bureaucracy and also the domestication of the National Assembly Service Commission’s Schemes of Service, Conditions of Service and all other enabling Circulars for use in the NASC/SASCS.

“That there is the need for regular meetings between the National Assembly Service Commission, Chairmen and Secretaries of State Assembly Service Commissions quarterly as a form of feedback mechanism.

“That there should be a National Council on Establishment for the Legislative Arm of Government; that the 10th NASC/SASCS Conference will be hosted by Oyo State Assembly Service Commission.”