Stakeholders Seek Tough Laws To Curb Cyber Bullying, Others

Stakeholders have called on the Lagos state government to strengthen laws regulating social media misuse and enforce stricter penalties against cyber bullying. They also urged authorities to fully implement laws prohibiting child marriage and ensure that offenders involved in gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking are prosecuted. The appeal was made during a one-day sensitisation programme on Sexual/Gender Based Violence/Child Marriage/Human Trafficking and Cyber Bullying held on March 3 at the Bola Ige Millennium School, Tolu in Ajeromi –Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The programme was organised by the Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care in partnership with Nommontu and Evoca Foundations The event brought together 185 students—117 girls and 68 boys from eight secondary schools at the Bola Ige Millennium School, Tolu Complex in Lagos State,—alongside teachers and stakeholders committed to protecting children from abuse and exploitation.

Speakers at the event emphasised the need for continuous awareness campaigns in schools, stronger collaboration between parents, teachers and community leaders, and improved monitoring of online activities to curb harmful practices such as cyber bullying, child marriage and trafficking.

They also recommended the establishment of counseling services for victims of abuse. In her welcome address, the Executive Director of the Bella Foundation, Bella Akhagba, urged students to pay close attention and apply the knowledge gained to protect themselves and others. She explained that sexual and gender based violence goes beyond forced sexual intercourse, noting that it also includes unwanted touching or making inappropriate comments about someone’s body without their consent.

According to her, such acts can lead to serious consequences including physical injuries, emotional trauma and long-term health complications. She also clarified that child marriage refers to any marriage involving a person below the age of 18 and constitutes a violation of a child’s rights. Akhagba warned that child marriage often deprives young people—especially girls—of their education, health and future opportunities.

The discussion also focused on the rising problem of cyber bullying among young people. She highlighted common forms of cyber bullying including harassment, flaming, denigration, impersonation, outing or doxing, exclusion and cyber stalking. According to her, cyber bullying can have severe psychological and academic consequences for victims, including anxiety, depression, social isolation and poor academic performance.

She therefore advised students to think carefully before posting content online, avoid sharing sensitive personal information, and report abusive messages to trusted adults such as teachers or parents. Another major issue discussed during the programme was human trafficking.

Akhagba explained that trafficking involves the illegal movement of people for exploitation, including sex trafficking, forced labour, child trafficking and organ trafficking. She warned students to be cautious of offers that promise jobs or opportunities abroad, noting that traffickers often use such promises to lure victims.

Also speaking at the event, Tolani Esther Akindele, who represented the Lagos education district, encouraged students— especially girls—to prioritise their health, hygiene and personal safety. In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the National Union of Teachers in AjeromiIfelodun Local Government Area, Comrade Olugbade Mansur Ademola, cautioned students against deceptive relationships that could lead to abuse or exploitation.