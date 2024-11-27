Stakeholders Seek Speedy Passage Of Digital Economy, E-Governance Bill

Share

The Oyo State government and some stakeholders, including the Minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Olatubosun Tijani, yesterday called for the speedy passage of the National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.

At a stakeholders’ engagement on the bill in Ibadan, they said the passage of the bill would smoothen government activities and boost government-citizen engagement.

Tijani, represented by Banke Ajagunna, said the importance of the bill could be underestimated as it would enhance the digital economy and build trust between the government and the people.

He said: “The consultative engagement is going on in all the states of the federation to seek the input of stakeholders on the bill.

“The National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, 2024, is a significant step forward in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey.

“This bill aims to drive economic growth through digital technology, improve public service delivery, and create a competitive environment for the Nigerian digital economy.”

He said in a bid to migrate Nigeria into a smart country, the ministry proposed the bill. He explained that the bill offers numerous opportunities for businesses to innovate and expand, with improved digital infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment.

