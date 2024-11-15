Stakeholders Seek Review Of STEAM Education

Share

…As Kwara hosts conference on STEAM education

Stakeholders in the education sector in Kwara State have called for a review of STEAM, an acronym of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, which was an education policy designed to expose the students to 21st century opportunities in the education sector.

The call was made in Ilorin, the state capital, at an education conference organised by the office of the Special Adviser on Education to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Dr Adetola Salau.

In her keynote address, Kwara First Lady, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Afeez Abolore, emphasised the need for children to have access to quality and all inclusive education in an environment that supports their future needs.

Noting that the theme of the conference is very apt and timely, as it was designed to bridge the gap in 24th century education, she added that the state government has made a significant impact in inclusive education especially as it affects children living with disabilities and other segments of the society.

She mentioned Universal Design for Learning, Teachers Training and Development, Infrastructural Development, Physical Accessibility, among others, as some of the laudable initiatives of the present administration in the state.

She said: “As a state, we have success stories to share particularly on the ongoing initiatives in the education sector especially in the areas of KwaraLEARN, Team up Kwara, and other laudable initiatives aimed at enhancing learning and advancing basic education.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, as we gather in the spirit of collaboration and advancing the education sector, we have a lot to do together because we have a long way to go as a nation when it comes to inclusive education. I therefore, enjoin all of you to be part of this transformative journey.

“As a government , we shall continue to champion policy that supports inclusivity with adequate funding and active monitoring. That is a promise from the state government.”

The State Commissioner for Education Sa’adatu Moddibo Kawu, for her part, said the programme was part of the government’s commitment towards producing global students that can compete with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

