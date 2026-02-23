Stakeholders Seek Review Of PRA’s Provision On Lump Sum Withdrawal

Some pension stakeholders have called on the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to accelerate review of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) for enhanced lump sum for retirees.

They spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Mr Simon Uzor, a civil servant, said that pensioners should be able to access all their money because they worked for it. “I have dedicated my life in the civil service and I will be retiring next year.

“I have a business I want to start when I finally retire but I may not be able to start with the little lump sum I will be given. “If am given small amount I will not even know how I spend it and I will be back to square one,” Uzor said. Another civil servants, Mrs Marie Tunde, said that the money should be given to retirees while they were still alive.

“No one knows when God will call us back, and our Next of Kin will now enjoy what we suffered for. “So many of our colleagues have died without enjoying the fruit of their labor, may our own not end like them, the government needs to look at this critically,” she said.

A retiree, Mr Ojo Ibrahim, said that the money he was given after retirement vanished without investing it in anything. “After paying for my childrens school fees, and paying for house rent for two years the money left was little. I just used it for our upkeep because it was not enough to start any business. “If given an option I would have taken it all to start a business for myself and my wife.”