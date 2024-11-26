Stakeholders Seek Public, Private Sector Synergy To Enhance Research, Innovation

Share

The role and importance of collaboration and synergy among academia, industry and the government in advancing research and innovation for the advancement of the country has been stressed by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Adekunle Salako.

He reiterated this in his keynote address at 9th Faculty of Science Biennial International Conference (FOSIC 2024) of the Lagos State University (LASU), held at the Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, Ojo, main campus of the institution This was even as Salako noted that collaborative efforts would improve awareness and public trust in science.

The theme of the conference is “Research and Innovation as catalysts for Development: Exploring the role of science and technology.”

Salako, who was represented by the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, EbuteMetta, Lagos, Dr Adedamola Dada, said: “When people see academia, industry and the government working together transparently and efficiently, apparently it reinforces public confidence in scientific endeavour and encourages societal support for research funding and science education.”

The Minister, however, added that each sector brings unique strengths and perspectives, and their collaboration can create powerful synergies that accelerate discoveries and translate them into real-world applications.

Salako, therefore, implored every system of the sector to embrace the spirit of collaboration and form sustainable linkages across sectors as the Federal Government continues to prioritise research and innovation, with a keen focus and firm commitment to leverage science and technology as proven catalysts of accelerated development.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, stressed the vital role of research and innovation as the bedrock of development of any nation as solutions provider to the problem of underdevelopment, and in shaping the future in both visible and unseen ways.

Prof Olatunji-Bello, who was also represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof Adenike Boyo, insisted that “in an ever-evolving world such as ours, science and technology serve as the twin engines that propel societies forward, fueling progress across all sectors of healthcare, education, industry, and even governance.

According to her, the relationship between research/innovation and development is not just a matter of new inventions or discoveries, but also about how these breakthroughs are translated into real-world solutions that improve lives and address global challenges.

On his part, the Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof Moses Akanbi stated that science and technology are transformative forces that drive development across agriculture, health, industry, education, and sustainability, respectively.

Thus, he added that through science, scientists and innovators address humanity’s most pressing issues, and through innovation they provide solutions that improve lives, empower communities, and build equity.

Share

Please follow and like us: