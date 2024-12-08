Stakeholders Seek Professional Input On Coast Guard Bill

Share

Stakeholders and experts in the nation’s maritime sector have stressed the need for professional input to address certain issues in the draft Coast Guard Bill (CGB).

They expressed support for the enactment of the Bill before the National Assembly, describing the proposed legislation as a boost to the Federal Government’s efforts in securing the maritime space.

At a public hearing convened by the Senate Committee on Marine Transport to discuss the proposed bill, they presented varying views on the bill, with the majority supporting the creation of the National Coast Guard.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Head, Public Relations, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Osagie Edward, the majority of the stakeholders voiced strong support for the establishment of the Coast Guard, with notable endorsements from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Olisa Agbakoba, Dr Ade Dosunmu, former Director General of NIMASA; Mrs Jean Anishere, SAN, representing the Nigeria Bar Association and Rear Admiral Ekwerre U. Ekwerre (Rtd), former Flag Officer Commanding the Training Command of the Nigerian Navy.

Agbakoba described the bill as timely but stressed the need for professional input to address certain concerns within the draft, expressing his willingness to assist in this process.

However, Dr Dosunmu cautioned against assigning functions such as hydrography and oceanographic research to the Coast Guard, noting that these responsibilities were already managed by other agencies.

He referenced successful maritime nations such as India, Singapore, China, the United States, Japan, Egypt, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates, all of which have well-defined roles for both the Navy and Coast Guard.

Dosunmu said that the Nigerian Navy should focus on blue-water operations and national defence against external threats, while the Coast Guard should address maritime crimes and incidents along the nation’s extensive 855-kilometre coastline using more adaptable resources.

Also, Anishere highlighted certain ambiguities that must be resolved before it could be enacted, pointing out specific provisions in the bill that require clarification and further refinement.

Ekwerre also addressed concerns raised by the Nigerian Navy and advocated that the navy should concentrate on defence, showcasing military strength and conducting diplomatic operations within territorial waters and the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

He asserted that the Coast Guard should be responsible for enforcing maritime laws in the nation’s inland waters.

