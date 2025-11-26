Stakeholders Seek Passage Of Reserved Seats For Women Bill

Gender advocates, policymakers and creatives have renewed calls for the urgent passage of the Reserved Seats for Women bill, warning that Nigeria risks repeating cycles of violence and underdevelopment if women remain shut out of governance.

The demand dominated the Women of Words (WOW) 2025 – ALL CREATIVE HUB organised in Abuja by the Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI), with support from the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA).

This year’s edition comes at a crucial moment, as the National Assembly prepares to debate the bill expected to guarantee constitutionally reserved seats for women in federal and state legislatures. Executive Director of GSAI, Adaora Sydney-Jack, said Nigeria’s democracy remains incomplete and fundamentally imbalanced without women at the centre of decision-making.

She said: “The story of a nation cannot be complete if half of its people are missing from the room where decisions are made.

This gathering, Women of Words 2025, is not merely an event; it is a declaration arising, a collective heartbeat of women who refuse to be silent, unseen or seen any longer.” Sydney-Jack, who recounted her own experience running for political office, described a system intentionally designed to exclude women.

“When I ran for office, I ran with fire in my belly and service in my soul but what I found was a terrain where women are told to dream small, speak softly and wait patiently for a seat that may never be offered. Structures were so rigid they felt carved in stone.