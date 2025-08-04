Stakeholders Seek Improved Funding, Strong Legislation For Electricity Sector

The Association for Public Policy Analysis (APAA) and other stakeholders have called for increased funding and improved legislation to bolster safety standards in the electricity sector.

Mr Princewill Okorie, the National President of APAA, made the call at the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Safety Strategic workshop in Abuja.

The workshop was organised by APAA in collaboration with the All indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN) and the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN).

Okorie emphasised the urgent need for funding to enable electrical technicians acquire better training and obtain the mandatory Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) electrical installation competency certificates.

He said that the lack of funding for electrical technicians to obtain NEMSA electrical installation competency certificate was creating room for the increase in the number of unqualified electrical installers operating in the country, against NEMSA Act of 2015 which criminalise such practice .

“The effort of NEMSA in enforcing this law is hampered by the challenges of funding. “It is our opinion that the best way to handle this issue is for the National Assembly to make appropriations for empowerment of electrical technicians to enable them acquire better training and obtain NEMSA Electrical installation competency certificates.

“This will empower them to become legally recognised electrical installation entrepreneurs, train other youths and carry out installation in safe and standard manner.

“Our research has shown that there are about 10 electrical technicians practicing in electrical installation in the 8,809 electoral wards in the country without NEMSA electrical installation competency certificate.

“This means that we have minimum of 88,090 electrical installers in the country without competency certificate.

This portrays danger and should be addressed,” he said Okorie also called for the strengthened procurement processes for electricity contracts, stressing the need for transparency, professionalism, and a focus on capacity.

He frowned against the current practice of awarding contracts based on political or family connections, which he said leads to the use of substandard materials and unqualified personnel.

He also decried upfront contract payments, which he noted violate Section 176(m) of the Electricity Act 2023.