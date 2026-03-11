Stakeholders Seek Entrenched Agricultural Training For Rivers Youths

Stakeholders in Rivers State have called for a more focused agricultural training for Rivers youths in order to aid the state in achieving food security and creating jobs for the unemployed.

The stakeholders argued that allegations of unpaid allowances and administrative lapses by some beneficiaries of the programme should not stand against the state’s quest to have more key players in agriculture.

A former Commissioner for Agriculture, Engineer Victor Kii, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, sued for calm, restraint and understanding, stressing that the Ministry of Agriculture and its partners should be allowed to implement the project to its logical conclusion.

He said that it is disheartening that incentives that are targeted to impact through skills-based programmes should be given out as largesse, noting that such a move runs contrary to the programme’s objectives.

Kii noted that the practice of sharing has created a culture of economic dependency and servitude in the past, assuring the participants that the empowerment phase will be implemented as soon as administrative normalcy is restored.

He commended the participants for their commitment and discipline during the training and urged them to uphold the norms of the program rather than misrepresenting its intentions.

The former Commissioner said that the perception of the programme in some quarters as an experiment for cash benefits without achieving set goals is counterproductive, stating that “such opportunistic thinking has stunted government efforts over the years in achieving long term objectives of development.”

He explained that the Farm to Future project was strategically designed to address this deficit in institutional planning and consolidation of results.

Kii said: “The program is a strategic intervention to equip young people in Rivers with practical skills and to nurture a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs. 500 beneficiaries received intensive agri business training in the first phase.”

“The programme was conceived and designed in line with global best practices, which de-emphasise indiscriminate cash handouts for beneficiaries. Rather, it promotes practical engagements in agricultural activities and business initiatives.

“At the end of the training in February, beneficiaries were encouraged either individually or in cooperative clusters to identify a value chain for the establishment of viable businesses.”

“They were also asked to produce structured business proposals for perusal and review by the Ministry of Agriculture and appointed consultants, after which successful proposals would be forwarded to the Bank of Agriculture with Rivers State Government providing guarantees.”

According to Engr Kii, strategies for implementation include field inspections and evaluation for beneficiaries who had already commenced practical activities in identified locations.