Stakeholders Seek Collective Action To End TB

As Nigeria joined the global community to mark the 2025 World Tuberculosis Day, Journalists Against AIDS (JAAIDS) and stakeholders have championed awareness aimed to end tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the global target to eliminate the disease.

At a media roundtable in Lagos recently, organised by JAAIDS with support from AURUM Institute and UNITAID, the participants including representatives of the Lagos State Government, non-governmental organisations and the media called for collective actions to prevent TB as well as curb its spread among vulnerable groups.

The World TB Day is commemorated yearly on March 24 and the theme for the 2025 edition is ‘Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver’.

While noting that the fight to end TB shouldn’t be left in the hands of governments alone, the Deputy Director and Programme Manager, Lagos State Tuberculosis Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (LSTLBCP), Dr. Olusola Daniel Sokoya called for collective actions to end the disease.

While reminding the populace that the world has just about five years to the 2030 target to end the disease, he affirmed, “We can achieve it if we work together’. The good news, according to him, is that while numerous diseases are not curable, TB can be cured and treatment is free in many public health facilities in Lagos and other states of the federation.

However, Sokoya urged the populace to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with TB. “If we can do that we can resolve 50 per cent of the TB cases in the communities. “All hands must be on deck in tackling the disease,” he stressed, adding, “We want people to know that TB is not caused by generational curse; it cannot be inherited.”

Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and it spreads through the air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze, or spit, releasing tiny droplets containing the bacteria. Against this background, Sokoya advised that if anyone is coughing for more than two weeks, the person should access healthcare; TB doesn’t need to be stigmatised. TB treatment is free, he affirmed.

Speaking further, he said “Those infected with TB disease and are on treatment are not paying a dime for both diagnosis and the treatment of the disease in our general hospitals, primary care centers, and some select private facilities.” On her part, the Medical Director/ CEO, Ibeju Lekki General Hospital/Secretary, Lagos State Stop TB Partnership, Dr. Ime Okon lamented that TB doesn’t get the required attention. “We still have a long way to go when it comes to giving it the required attention that it deserves.

TB can be cured and treatment is free in many public health facilities

“Let’s quickly cast our minds back to COVID,” she said. In spite of this trend, Dr Okon said Nigerians cannot afford to play the ostrich approach basically because TB is in the air; its droplets are in the air, adding, “Is there anybody that doesn’t breathe? So, it’s in the air.”

She called for more funding in tackling TB, saying, “We need a lot more funds because TB patients are Nigerians.” According to her, “The earlier we own it, the better for us. Remember what happened to the 42 executive orders introduced by the United States President, Donald Trump, some of which stopped funding grants to fight TB, HIV, among others in African countries.”.

She stated that the way to go at states and federal level is to have more investments into HIV and TB programmes. “We see that we pay a lot more attention to so many diseases but TB is as if it doesn’t exist.” Speaking in the same vein, Dr. Folasade Fadare of the Office of the Lagos State First Lady Steering Committee for TB, stated that TB is associated with poverty.

”Many that contract the disease don’t come out to seek treatment because of stigma,” added Dr. Fadare who is also the Medical Director/CEO, Harvey Road General Hospital, Yaba, Lagos. While Dr. Okon admitted that stigma is the factor limiting people from coming out to seek care, she stressed the need to be more creative and innovative in getting affected persons to demonstrate interest in seeking treatment, which is free.

On her part, Director, Disease Control at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Victoria Egunjobi lamented that many facilities stocked with TB medications are begging for clients. She however appealed to the populace to seek care in available facilities established by the government. “We need to expand services,” she added.

Similarly, Dr Egunjobi noted that healthcare services in local governments are optimally utilised; people should come out to receive needed treatment to avoid waste. Lagos State Coordinator of TB People, Oluseyi Kadiri lamented that what is killing people is stigma.

That is the main reason TB People, consisting of TB survivors, build the capacity of those living with TB, urging them to speak up when their rights are trampled upon. While highlighting another factor hindering progress in the fight to end TB, she said medicine adherence among TB patients is very poor.

“TB drugs are very harsh; hence, without adequate information on the need to take the medicines, some infected with TB disease will not take their drugs. TB People, the NGO, educates patients to take their TB drugs. “Our organisation get the list of defaulters and sometimes supports them financially to enable them to take their drugs as well as adhere to the prescription.

