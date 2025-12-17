Stakeholders Seek Centralisation Of Constituency Projects

Stakeholders have called for the full centralisation of the implementation and execution of Zonal Intervention/Constituency Projects (ZICP), valued at over N4 trillion annually, under the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs (FMSDIGA).

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 2025 Stakeholders’ Interactive Forum organised by FMSDIGA in Abuja.

The communiqué, signed by the ministry’s Head of Information and Media Unit, Hajiya Maryam Mohammed, urged the Federal Government to end the current practice where ZICPs are scattered across various ministries, departments and agencies.

According to stakeholders, FMSDIGA should resume its original statutory role as the anchor and sole implementation body for all Zonal Intervention and Constituency Projects nationwide.

They identified lack of technical expertise, poor quality execution and slow project delivery as major challenges resulting from the present decentralised arrangement.

The communiqué also reflected the views of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who stressed that the selection of constituency projects must be guided by genuine community needs and clear socio-economic benefits, rather than personal interests or the whims of influential individuals. Kalu, who was represented by Hon. Stanley Ukuku, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s support for the successful implementation of ZICP in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Stakeholders further demanded decisive action from anti-corruption agencies to curb the diversion and misappropriation of constituency project funds. Agencies represented at the forum included the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The forum welcomed assurances from the Chairman of the CCB, Dr Abdullahi Bello; the Head of the ICPC Constituency Projects Unit, Mr Bello Idris; and the EFCC representative, Mrs Nwanyinma Okeanu, that offenders, regardless of status, would be prosecuted.

Security agencies, including the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army, also pledged support. Represented by Brig. Gen. N.N. Gambo, the Chief of Army Staff, assured stakeholders of adequate security to protect Zonal Intervention and Constituency Projects from theft and vandalism.

The forum concluded that centralising constituency projects under FMSDIGA would enhance transparency, accountability and effective service delivery.