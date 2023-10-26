Stakeholders Restrategise To Reposition Women’s Participation In Leadership

Stakeholders in Africa have converged in Nigeria to re-strategise on women’s repositioning in leadership and governance for greater impact in the society.

These stakeholders at the seventh Voice of Women conference and awards (VOW2023) in Abuja, stressed the need for more women visibility to ensure good governance and development in the continent.

Erelu Bisi-Fayemi, VOW2023 Chairperson, noted the challenges affecting African women and girls, however, stating the progress made in changing the political landscape in some countries.

” In spite of the many challenges that we continue to face as African women, we have managed to make the case for women’s leadership.

” And in several countries, we have changed political landscapes in Liberia, Rwanda, Namibia, South Africa and Kenya to mention a few,” she said.

She noted that Nigerian women were more educated and wealthiest in Africa, even though it has not translated into political power, featuring poorly on most global indicators

She said: ” The most recent Global Gender Gap Index 2023 ranked Nigeria130th out of 146 countries.

Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world at 12 per cent of global figures, also, the highest number of child brides at 22 million, as well as highest in West Africa and 11th highest globally.”

She, therefore, stressed the need to change the narrative, be committed to social change, qualitative legal and policy frameworks that can remove oppressive patriarchal norms and values.

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, noted the role of women in his administration which is focused on gender mainstreaming.

He said: ” In Kwara, women are in charge, with 56 per cent of women making majorities in the cabinet.

“So, as Chairman of NGF, in partnership with Governors Wives Forum, women can constitute a policy where for example states and constituencies that elect women into legislative houses can benefit financially, so you can assume any amount.

” This way, states and constituencies will go for the money, this is applicable in fiscal responsibility where we are told that if you publish your budget, you get two million dollars.

” This is enriched governance and capacity building. So, if we have such programmes in gender issues, I’m certain that many constituencies will go for the money, that way more women will be brought to the table to make the right decisions and make the change.”

Dr Salma, Ibrahim-Anas, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Health, stressed that women should be on the table where development plans are rolled out.

“Nigeria cannot continue to stand on one leg as we do at the moment, women constitute almost 50 per cent of our population and so we need to complement each other by creating the right opportunities as every nation’s success is tied to the activities of women.”

While noting that the nation is focused on the well-being of women and girls, just as the HPV vaccines have been recently rolled out by the government, she said, it is a call to action that girls have access to good health so that they can have access to good education.

” Without education, we are nowhere I’m only standing here because my parents made the right decision at the right time to send me to school,” she said.

Ms Toun Sonaiya, Cheif Executive Officer, Women Radio 91.7 FM, stressed the role of the media in promoting women’s political participation in Nigeria

” We ventured beyond our operational base and are penetrating different geopolitical zones and communities through a collaborative partnership with media and women-led organisation to amplify women’s voice and advocacy for change.”

Dr Margaret Karungaru, Commissioner, National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), Republic of Kenya, stressed the need for women to support each other to ensure Inclusivity in all areas.

” Nigerian women need to support each other, not as competitors or adversaries. But support and ensure no one is left behind as we want to see more women in parliament.”

Similarly, Mufuliat Fijabi, Executive Director, Sustainable Gender Action Initiative (SGAI), urged women to restrategise on ensuring the five gender bills that were rejected at the National Assembly are reconsidered for passage.