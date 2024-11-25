Stakeholders Restate Commitment To Business Journal Lecture

Share

A long list of bluechip corporate organisations in the public sector and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have pitched tent with the Business Journal Annual Lecture 2024 coming up on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at the Event Centre, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Building, 2-4, Customs Street, Marina, Lagos.

Time is 10.00am prompt. The theme of the Lecture is: Repositioning the Insurance Industry to Drive Sustainable Economic Growth in Nigeria Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, the Commissioner for Insurance/ CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) would be the Special Guest of Honour while Mr. Tope Smart, Group Chairman, NEM Insurance Group would Chair the event.

Mr. Kunle Ahmed, Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) is the Guest of Honour while Mr. Akinjide Orimolade, Managing Director/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited would be the Keynote Speaker.

The Guest Speakers include Lolo Idu Okeahialam, Former Managing Director/CEO, Access Pension Fund Custodian Limited; Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, Managing Director/CEO, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc; Engr. Felix Ogbe, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Ms. Adetola Adegbayi, Founder/Chief Executive Technician, Mutual Specialists.

Commenting, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal Media Group, Prince Cookey said: “The long list of corporate partners for the Business Journal Annual Lecture 2024 is indeed a vote of confidence on the Business Journal Media Brand and the timely importance of the lecture theme: Repositioning the Insurance Industry to Drive Sustainable Economic Growth in Nigeria.

