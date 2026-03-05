Stakeholders Renew Call For Telecoms Infrastructure Protection

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector have issued a renewed call for the protection of the nation’s fibre optic infrastructure, warning that the country’s quest for universal broadband access is being undermined not by a lack of cables, but by their daily destruction.

Despite possessing one of Africa’s most extensive broadband networks, industry experts declared that Nigeria’s connectivity goals are being sabotaged by the vulnerability of existing infrastructure to theft and negligence.

As the nation concludes 2025 with broadband penetration hovering at just over 50 per cent, significantly short of the 70 per cent target set by the National Broadband Plan, operators are grappling with a crisis of frequent disruptions.

Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission revealed that between January and August 2025 alone, operators recorded a staggering 19,384 fibre cut incidents, accompanied by 3,241 cases of equipment theft and thousands of instances where access to telecom sites was denied.

The threats to the network are twofold, comprising deliberate vandalism for scrap value and widespread negligence during civil engineering projects. When a major backbone cable is severed, connectivity for banks, hospitals, and businesses is lost, creating an uncertainty that chills the investment needed to reach unconnected areas.

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps recently issued a stark warning to road construction companies over the increasing incidents of damage to underground fibre installations arising from negligence and failure to verify the presence of lines before excavation.

The Corps noted that these acts have disrupted internet services, banking operations, emergency communications, and government services, posing serious threats to public safety and national security.

In response to the escalating challenge, the federal government took a significant step in 2024 by classifying telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure, a move designed to empower law enforcement to treat vandalism as a serious national security offence.

However, stakeholders emphasised the need for the government to move from being reactive to proactive with real security measures on the ground. The impact of the damage extends beyond service interruption, as the financial burden of fixing broken cables deters the massive capital investment required to expand into rural areas.

The CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, recently revealed that his company is now funding and deploying dedicated patrol teams to monitor fibre routes along major highways, highlighting the operational strain caused by constant physical surveillance.

While progress has been made in reducing regulatory hurdles, with 11 states waiving Right of Way fees entirely and 17 others adopting the N145 per metre benchmark, the protection of infrastructure remains inconsistent.

Experts insist that without a concerted effort to safeguard existing assets through both enforcement and awareness, Nigeria’s ambition of universal connectivity will remain out of reach.