Stakeholders Reject APC Candidate For Lagos Council

Stakeholders under the aegis of the Elders Forum in Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State have rejected the emergence of Femi Odunayo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the July 12 Local Government elections.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other key APC leaders at both state and national levels, the stakeholders distanced themselves from Odunayo’s candidacy, insisting he is not known to the party as a bona fide member in the area.

The letter, obtained by Saturday Telegraph, was also copied to the Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and the APC State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Signed by the Chairman of the Elders Forum, Elder Femi Adenuga, and the General Secretary, Engr. Sola Williams, the forum urged the party leadership to choose one of the five other aspirants who contested the primaries.

“We, the undersigned members of the Elders Forum of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Surulere, in APC, reject the candidature of Hon. Femi Odunayo as our chairmanship candidate for the July 12, 2025, council election,” the letter read in part.

They alleged that Odunayo is neither a resident of Itire-Ikate nor a registered party member in the council area, adding that his last known voting unit was in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

