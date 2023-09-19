Stakeholders: Reinforcing drive to increase oil production

The assertion by Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that Nigeria’s oil supply to the international oil market increased by 100,000bpd to hit 1.18mbpd in August as against 1,081mbpd in July, using direct communication, is a confirmation that the war against oil theft has been rewarding.

OPEC in its Monthly Oil Market Report for August published a few days ago also stated that using secondary sources, Nigeria’s crude supply increased by 98,000bd from 1.171mbpd in July to 1.269mbpd in August.

Crude oil theft

Oil theft has led to a huge production fall and loss of revenue to the nation. Bemoaning this, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said Nigeria lost about $46 billion (N16.25trn) to crude oil theft between 2009 and 2020.

He disclosed this while inaugurating the ad-hoc committee on crude oil theft and loss of revenue. He lamented that the menace of crude oil theft had drastically hampered the growth of Nigeria’s oil production, with Nigeria losing between five per cent and 30 per cent of daily crude oil production.

According to him, if decisive action is not taken to address oil theft, Nigeria may be thrown into a deeper fiscal crisis due to dwindling revenue from the oil and gas sector.

Quoting data from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), he said Nigeria’s oil production declined from 2.51 million barrels per day in 2005 to 1.77 million barrels per day in 2020.

Curbing menace

In an apparent determination to confront oil theft headlong, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dispatched a high-powered delegation to the Niger Delta for stakeholder engagements and on-the-spot assessment of the fight against crude oil theft last month

The delegation was led by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru. Other members of the team included: the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperipe Ekpo;Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Aduda, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, security agencies’ top brass and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

Badaru told journalists that Tinubu was committed to ending crude oil theft in Nigeria.

He said: “We are ready to do whatever it takes for a peaceful Niger Delta, give peace a chance, cease and desist crude oil theft and economic sabotage.”

On his part, Kyari said (NNPCL) said while oil theft in vessels can be tracked, the host communities must play a vital role in curbing oil theft within their communities where oil facilities are situated.

He lamented that oil theft was part of the reasons Nigeria has not been meeting its OPEC quota.

Ribadu applauded government security agencies, community security contractors, and NNPCLimited their efforts towards the fight against crude oil theft and economic sabotage.

“Enough is enough, the environment is being destroyed, livelihoods are being destroyed and the Federation is deprived of revenue capable of shoring up the economy and strengthening the Naira,” he warned

Efforts by several agencies

Many agencies of government had announced their exploits in the war against crude oil theft.

NAF

Nigerian Air Force made many announcements of the success of its onslaughts against oil thieves.

One of such was its recent declaration that NAF airstrikes destroyed boats, and tanks ferrying stolen crude oil in Rivers State.

It explained that the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) continued its fight against oil thieves and their accomplices in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria, and conducted airstrikes against boats and tanks ferrying stolen crude oil in the region.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a recent statement, disclosed that the successful airstrikes occurred on Saturday August 5, 2023 at about 4 Nautical Miles South-East of Bille, a riverine area located west of Bonny Island and South of Port Harcourt, in Rivers State.

Gabkwet also said that the air strikes against the economic saboteurs will be sustained until they desist from their acts of economic sabotage.

According to him, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has directed all air component commanders nationwide to ensure they team up with other security agencies as they sustain air strikes on all criminal elements in the country.

He said: “The air strikes became necessary after three boats were sighted tapping crude oil from a pipeline. Consequently, the boats were engaged and destroyed by the aircraft.

“Flying towards Port Harcourt, the crew also observed an active illegal refining site with tanks and reservoirs loaded with suspected illegal refined products, about 4 miles southeast of Idama in Rivers State. The site was subsequently attacked and destroyed.

“The days of treating criminal elements in our country with kids’ gloves are over. We must continue on this trajectory until we bring all of them to their knees.”

The Director of Naval Information (DINFO), Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, said the renewed fight against crude oil theft by the Navy, through Operation Dakatar Da Barawo, had denied criminals over N30 billion stolen products from illegal refinery sites in the Niger Delta.

He added that over 100 suspects had been arrested and handed over to the prosecutory agencies like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

He explained that Operation Dakatar Da Barawo, launched on April 1, 2022, and in synergy with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), was instituted to curb crude oil theft (COT) and associated crimes.

According to him, the entire naval assets and personnel in the Niger Delta have continually and vigorously fought the menace of crude oil theft as directed by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

He stated that in the ongoing operation, the security operatives had destroyed hundreds of illegal refinery sites (IRS), ovens and storage tanks, impounded vehicles and tanker trucks, seized boats, and recovered outboard engines and pumping machines.

On the alleged collaboration between the security agents and crude oil thieves, he said the push for resource control was one of the reasons why oil theft thrives.

He alleged that some of the people in the Niger Delta viewed the oil as their own and have unfortunately allegedly masterminded connivance.

Stolen crude uncovered

Also recently, the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), uncovered three reservoirs for storing illegally refined fuel in Tamara Street in Biogbolo, Bayelsa State.

The OPDS Commander, Rear Adm. Olusegun Ferreira, represented by Commodore John Siyanbade, explained that the reservoirs on Tamara Street contained 35,000 liters of automated petrol oil and 38 jerrycans loaded with the illegally processed product.

According to him, three youths working at the facility were arrested and interviewed during the raid, which comprised personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He also said that a lady suspected of being the facility’s owner’s wife was also arrested. The woman was said to have explained that they were only doing the business to survive and had no idea it was illegal.

He warned individuals involved in illicit activity in the region to stop or be prosecuted when apprehended.

NNPCL’s account

A few days ago, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said the war on crude oil theft had been ongoing. It claimed between September 2 and 8, 2023, that 188 incidences were recorded in some states of the Niger Delta.

Also, NNPCL said that 164 incidences of crude oil theft were reportedly recorded in the Niger Delta region between August 19 and 25, 2023.

It explained that 12 of the incidences were recorded in the deep blue sea, 22 in the western region, 79 in the central region, and 51 in the easter region of the Niger Delta.

It added that 41 illegal pipeline connections were discovered, 49 illegal refineries were destroyed in the Niger Delta, and 18 pipelines vandalism were recorded.

It further stated that 37 wooden boats were arrested, 12 vessels AIS infractions were recorded, four vehicles were detained and three oil spills were recorded.

In an update on its fight against crude oil theft in the country in July, the NNPCL also said it uncovered 162 illegal pipeline connections and illegal refineries in the Niger Delta, mainly in Bayelsa State.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, opined that the Nigerian Navy needed to take responsibility for crude oil theft in the country.

Speaking during the recent Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference in Abuja, he alleged that the Navy and top government officials were to blame for oil theft, adding that they had the responsibility to protect the nation’s territorial waters.

He asked the navy to call out persons responsible for oil theft for prosecution and urged the Nigerian government to empower and employ the youths, adding that this would stop them from engaging in illegal activities.

He said: “If you have a security man in your house and thieves invade your house, you will definitely blame the security man.

“The Navy is saddled with the responsibility of protecting our territorial waters of crude oil theft and so it cannot say it is free from theft of crude oil in the country.

“How can the Navy say that they do not know how a huge vessel will disappear from the high sea as if it is a spirit?

“These vessels that carry this stolen crude are escorted by security personnel. Who are these personnel? Is it not the Navy’s responsibility?”

“How can you arrest a vessel with crude worth billions of naira and only impose a fine of N500,000?”

Navy’s response

Obiora Anyikwa of the Nigerian Navy identified crude oil theft, smuggling, and illegal refineries as major security threats in Nigeria’s maritime environment.

He stated that due to the efforts of the Navy, Nigeria had been removed from the list of piracy-prone countries.

According to him, one of the major challenges confronting the navy in the fight against piracy and crude oil theft is the participation of non-state actors.

He said: “Participation of nonstate actors undermines the authority of the navy in performing its duties. Lack of prosecutorial powers and lack of appropriate maritime legislations as well as lack of funding are some other challenges.”

Anyikwa said empowering maritime lawyers to prosecute maritime-related cases would go a long way in making the job of the navy less tedious.

He identified maritime surveillance, response capacity, and enforcement of maritime laws as the most efficient ways to curb the activities of pirates and oil thieves.

Last Line

It is obvious that to stem oil theft, persons responsible must be prosecuted while the government should also empower and create jobs for the youths.