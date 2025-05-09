Stakeholders Reaffirm Support For Naira Crude Sales Policy

Share

Stakeholders driving the initiative to sell crude oil and refined petroleum products in naira have reaffirmed their commitment to the effective and seamless implementation of the policy.

The renewed pledge was made on Friday in Abuja during a follow-up meeting of the technical sub-committee chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, according to a statement by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Mohammed Manga.

The stakeholders emphasized that the policy remains a key component of President Bola Tinubu’s broader strategy to strengthen the naira, enhance energy security, and promote local value addition in the petroleum sector.

The session reviewed implementation milestones and highlighted notable progress since the last engagement.

Attendees included the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee, Mr. Zacch Adedeji; the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Ms. Olu Verheijen; senior representatives from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL); local refining operators; and key regulatory agencies such as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Stakeholders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the successful implementation of the policy and to continued collaboration across agencies and industry partners.

The Coordinating Minister of the Economy commended the synergy among participants and assured that further updates will be provided in due course.

Share