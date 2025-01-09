Stakeholders Rallied To Strengthen Capital Market Integrity

Share

The Director General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called on stakeholders to work collectively toward building a capital market that is fair, transparent, and inclusive.

In a resounding holiday message to the capital market community in Abuja, Dr. Agama emphasised the indispensable role of equity and accountability in attracting local and international investors.

He urged stakeholders to remain steadfast in their commitment to fostering an environment of trust and innovation, a cornerstone for sustainable economic growth.

“As we celebrate the season of joy, love, and renewal, I extend my deepest appreciation to all stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market for your unwavering efforts and resilience,” Agama stated.

“A market that is transparent and fair is not just a goal but a necessity if we are to remain competitive and appealing to investors globally,” the SEC boss added.

Dr. Agama lauded the contributions of issuers, investors, intermediaries, and other market participants, highlighting their instrumental role in transforming the Nigerian capital market into a vibrant and promising investment destination.

“Your trust and confidence in our market are the bedrock of its growth. Together, we are shaping a market that aligns with global best practices and meets the aspirations of all stakeholders,” he added.

The SEC DG also extended warm Christmas greetings to the market community, wishing them joy, laughter, and renewal during the festive season. He expressed gratitude to the SEC staff for their dedication and passion, recognising them as key drivers of progress.

