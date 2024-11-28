Stakeholders Raise Concerns Over Non-Constitution Of NCC Board

Share

One year after the inauguration of Dr. Amjnu Maida as the new Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the agency has been running without a Board.

This has continued to give the stakeholders concern, claiming that it has been affecting the policies and decisions in the administration of the sector.

In the structure of the organisation as contained in the Communication Act 2003, the Agency should have the Board of Commissioners, of which the EVC and the two Executive Commisioners are members.

The Board has oversight functions over all of the Commission’s activities. It is directly reported to by the Commission Secretariat and is charged with the governance of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The Board is charged with the governance of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Its nine members are appointed by the President, subject to confirmation by the Senate; the members include the EVC and two Executive Commissioners, and six nonExecutive members representing each of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

While the Commission is being run solely by the EVC, stakeholders expressed great concern over the delay for almost a year.

The Senate on Thursday, November 16, 2023 confirmed the appointment of Maida as the substantive Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC.

Maida, who holds a doctorate degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Bath, United Kingdom, was confirmed by the Senate during its plenary session.

His confirmation followed the Senate’s adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on Communications that screened Maida on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

According to the stakeholders, who spoke to New Telegraph, non-representation each of the geopolitical zones in the administration of NCC is too bad for even development of the sector across the country.

They believe that the Commission cannot make decisions and policies that will bring the desired growth to the sector unilaterally without the Board that would checkmate every decision and or policy made by the EVC.

In 2019, under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Adeolu Akande was appointed the Chairman of the Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC).

Buhari approved the appointment of Akande to lead the NCC Board of Commissioners to fasttrack the targets and mandate of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Akande, who hails from the South West, replaced Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye who is also from the South West, as Chairman, Board of Commissioners, subject to Senate’s confirmation.

Since the lapse of his tenure last year, President Bola Tinubu has not constituted a new Board for the Commission.

Speaking to New Telegraph, the President, the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John-Williams, said the sector was without the Board of Commissioners.

According to him, the Commission has not been able to settle so many issues in the industry such as the issue of tariff increase by the telcos, the issue of the USSD between the telcos and banks, the issues of USPF, and many others.

“I don’t know why the President is delaying in constituting the new Board of Commissioners. So many aspects of the sector are being affected.

Though the NCC EVC, Dr. Aminu Maida is making an effort to reposition and sanitise the industry, the space of the Boars could not be occupied by the EVC.

The President needs to appoint the members of the Board as a matter of urgency for the development of the industry,” he commented.

Also commenting, the National President of the Association of Telephone Cable TV And Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), Sina Bilesanmi, urged the President to constitute the Board, maintaining that the entire industry would be affected without the Board.

Share

Please follow and like us: