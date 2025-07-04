Stakeholders Push For Sustainable Infrastructure To Boost Port Efficiency

Maritime stakeholders have emphasised that only sustainable infrastructure can drive efficiency, competitiveness, and long-term development in Nigerian ports and maritime corridors.

They observed that responsibly harnessing Nigeria’s vast coastal potential could generate significant employment opportunities for the country’s teeming youth population.

Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, stated that sustainable infrastructure is critical to strengthening port operations, attracting investments, and safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime (TAAM) Conference held at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, University of Lagos, Afolabi described this year’s theme, “Blue Economy Innovations: The Sustainable Impact of Infrastructure Development and Modernisation in Maritime,” as not only timely but urgent.

“Nigeria’s blue economy is a sleeping giant,” he said.

He noted that the TAAM conference was a collaborative effort between the Maritime Forum—a student association within the University of Lagos Faculty of Law focused on the maritime industry—and SIFAX Group, which has supported the event since inception.

“The objective of this annual conference is to create a knowledge-driven platform that bridges the gap between industry and academia, between theory and practice,” Afolabi said.

“We want students to see beyond textbooks, to ask bold questions, and to connect directly with those shaping policy and driving change. I am proud that this platform has become one of the most respected gatherings for maritime discourse in any Nigerian university.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, represented by the Director of Maritime Services, Mrs. Mercy Ilori, said the establishment of the ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reflects a bold institutional reform to position Nigeria’s marine and coastal assets as pillars of national development.

Oyetola disclosed that the Federal Executive Council has approved the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, which provides a coordinated framework for unlocking opportunities in key sectors such as ports, fisheries, ocean governance, marine biotechnology, renewable energy, coastal tourism, and climate resilience.

“Innovation goes beyond technology,” he said. “It includes new thinking in infrastructure design, environmental safeguards, service delivery, and partnerships.”

The minister added that the ministry is advancing the Western Ports Rehabilitation Programme, which includes the reconstruction of Apapa and Tin Can Ports, while procurement is ongoing for Eastern Ports rehabilitation.

“These physical improvements are complemented by digital systems such as the Port Community System and One-Stop-Shop platform, which are already reducing delays and improving efficiency,” he noted.

He also revealed ongoing efforts to revive the National Carrier through a public-private partnership model, while the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), administered by NIMASA, is set for disbursement to enhance indigenous shipping capacity.

“Digitisation across our agencies is already yielding gains in revenue growth, transparency, and service delivery. We are also seeing increased investment in dry ports, bonded terminals, warehousing, and hinterland logistics—consolidating Nigeria’s emergence as a regional maritime hub,” Oyetola added.

Former President of the Women in Maritime Africa (WIMA), Jean Chiazor Anishere, also speaking on the conference theme, described the Blue Economy as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and environmental health.

“For Nigeria and other coastal nations, the Blue Economy is more than an opportunity—it is a lifeline,” she said.

“With over 90 percent of global trade moving through our oceans and abundant marine resources yet to be fully tapped, our maritime future depends on how effectively we modernise and build sustainable systems.”

Anishere emphasised that modern maritime infrastructure goes beyond expanding ports or deepening waterways.

“It’s about building smarter, greener, and more inclusive systems,” she said. “Smart Ports powered by AI and data analytics are streamlining cargo movement and cutting emissions. Green initiatives such as shore power and cleaner fuel technologies are directly contributing to global decarbonisation efforts.”