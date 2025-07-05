Stakeholders Push For Inclusive Reforms At Lagos Constitution Hearing

Stakeholders from across the Southwest converged on the Water Crest Hotel in Lagos for the Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, organised by the Senate Committee on Constitution Review.

The plenary session, held on Friday, was presided over by Senate Majority Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, who represented Senator Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee.

Hosted by the Lagos State Government, the hearing formed part of the National Assembly’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s legal and institutional framework through inclusive citizen engagement.

The event witnessed the high-level presence of traditional rulers from the Southwest, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Arinola Owoade; Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Dr. Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, Jilo III; Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III; and several other prominent monarchs. Their participation underscored the cultural and historical importance of the constitutional dialogue and reaffirmed the critical role of traditional institutions in national development.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who declared the hearing open. In his address, Dr. Hamzat urged participants to be sincere, objective, and focused in their presentations. He stressed the need for reforms that promote justice, unity, and sustainable development, and advocated for the creation of additional states out of Lagos, citing its demographic and economic significance.

Also in attendance was Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, a member of the Constitution Review Committee, who reiterated the Senate’s commitment to an inclusive and participatory amendment process.

Among other notable attendees was Dr. Oluwatoyin Alabi, a respected entrepreneur, philanthropist, and public affairs analyst, who joined other concerned Nigerians in deliberating on key constitutional reform issues.

The Lagos hearing was one of several zonal engagements held nationwide to gather grassroots input on critical national issues such as state policing, resource control, devolution of powers, local government autonomy, electoral reforms, and gender inclusion.

One of the day’s most impactful contributions came from Professor Adeola Fakeye of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who passionately advocated for the creation of Igbomina State. She cited cultural, historical, and administrative justifications for the proposal, which resonated strongly with the audience and drew loud applause.

Speaking to journalists, Dr. Alabi commended the Senate Committee for creating a platform for citizens to shape the nation’s constitutional future. He stressed the urgency of reforms that reflect Nigeria’s current realities, calling for greater equity, justice, and national integration.

As a proud son of Igbomina land, Dr. Alabi’s participation also highlighted the growing influence of faith-based and civil society actors in shaping national policy.

In his closing remarks, Senator Alli assured participants that all submissions and memoranda would be carefully considered. He reaffirmed the National Assembly’s resolve to deliver a reformed constitution that reflects the collective aspirations of Nigerians and strengthens democratic governance.

He noted that the Lagos session marked a significant milestone in the ongoing constitutional review process, with stakeholders expressing optimism that the final outcome would usher in transformative reforms capable of repositioning Nigeria for peace, equity, and sustainable progress.