Stakeholders: Promoting Competition To Grow Petroleum Sector

Nigeria will be better off in an environment that allows competition and importation of petroleum products, stakeholders in the petroleum sector have canvassed, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Competition and importation of petroleum products are in alignment with the Petroleum Industry Act and would grow the petroleum sector of Nigeria, experts in the industry have said.

The experts urged the Federal Government never to allow monopoly in the sector, adding that competition and importation of petroleum products complied with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

They warned that allowing monopoly in the sector would endanger national energy security, which will be detrimental to national growth and survival.

According to them, no country in the world allows a monopolist in the energy and other sensitive sectors of any nation. The experts are Chief Executive Officer, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MEMAN) Mr. Clement Isong; a Non-Executive Director, Aspen Energy, Israel Aye, and Legal Advisor, International Law at Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Dr. Taiwo Adebola Ogunleye.

Aye and Ogunleye spoke during a recent interactive session with journalists in Lagos organised by the Institute for Energy and Extractive Industry Law. The experts warned that monopoly in the downstream and midstream sub-sector could pose energy security risk for the nation, encourage harmful practices, undermine customer’s choice availability and less value for their money.

Isong described competition as an integral part of a liberalised market, which Nigeria is currently operating.

He stated that more refineries should be encouraged to operate in the country while marketers are also allowed to import petroleum products in line with the Petroleum Industry Act and a deregulated market.

He said: “We want marketers to import crude, to use the crude in Nigeria, to refine products, to sell to Nigeria, to export from Nigeria. We also want import of refined products and import of crude, because that is what makes the market more efficient.

It allows the market to decide the flows of products, because that is what makes it efficient. We want lots of refining jobs. “But do we want to rely 100 per cent on local products? No. There is nothing wrong with importation.

There is nothing. Without importation, you will not have opportunities where you will crash the price. And your consumers will take advantage of the low price. You want to lose that opportunity? No. Anything you refine here, you can sell here and you can export.

You will always have opportunity to export. Allow the market to flow. Allow the market to decide the flow. Don’t interfere with the market. That is where we are coming from. What did we learn? What did we learn?

Don’t interfere. “If you close your borders to imports, it will be bad for you eventually. If you do not produce here locally, you lose opportunities that you get from producing here locally.

So, the win-win for me is to produce a product you can locally. To be able to consume locally and export, and to import as well. Allow the market to decide. Because that efficiency is what serves, ticks all your boxes.

“If you are extremely inefficient as a business, and you cannot compete with your exports, what eventually happens is, you block out your exports. And then, who suffers eventually from the inefficiency of the local manufacturing? Who? And who is the priority?”

Aye said competition entailed multiple firms vie to offer better products, prices, and services, adding that it encouraged innovation and consumer choice.

He said it was advantageous as it lowers prices for consumers, encouraged higher quality products and services, enhances more innovation and choice and led to greater efficiency in operations.

Aye, a commercial lawyer and energy expert, identified elements of a competitive market to include ease of entry and exit for businesses, regulatory neutrality (no bias toward any player), transparent pricing and market practices, and empowered consumers can switch suppliers.

He highlighted that anti-competitive behavior included: Price-fixing and collusion, abuse of market dominance, hoarding or artificial scarcity and market allocation (carving up territory or customers).

Aye said: “Downstream anticompetitive challenges are artificial scarcity of fuel, iInflated pump prices in different regions, limited new market entrants, collusion among dominant players, hoarding during policy transitions and the nation’s laws and regulations lagging behind global best practices Ogunleye, who is also of the Institute for Energy and Extractive Industry Law, said it was imperative to understanding anticompetitive practices in the midstream and downstream petroleum industry.

Competition and importation of petroleum products comply with the Petroleum Industry Act

While explaining the structure of the petroleum industry, he stated that the Nigerian National Gas Policy (NGP) and Nigerian National Petroleum Policy (NPP) had classified specific activities in the Nigerian petroleum industry under upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

He said: “Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) defines, “petroleum industry” as “the industries involved in upstream, midstream and downstream petroleum operations in Nigeria.”

He said that from this definition, the structure of petroleum industry could be divided into three main sectors: upstream, midstream, and downstream.

He said that the upstream petroleum operations meant the exploration for, appraisal of, development of and winning or obtaining of petroleum, petroleum exploration operations, the drilling of exploration, appraisal and development wells, all activities upstream of the measurement points, related to the winning of petroleum through wells or mining from petroleum reservoirs, drilling, tracking, completing, treatment and operation of wells producing petroleum.

He added that others included construction and operation of gathering lines and manifolds for crude oil, natural gas and water, construction and operation of high and low pressure separators, construction and operation of facilities to treat crude oil and natural gas, flaring of natural gas, compression and reinjection of natural gas in reservoirs, construction and operation of facilities for the production of electricity or heat from natural gas or other fuels as energy source for the winning of petroleum, injection or re-injection of water into the reservoirs, construction and operation of pipelines and other facilities for the discharge of water.

Inclusive, according to him, are construction and operation of fixed or floating platforms or other vessels required for the winning of petroleum, construction and operation of fixed or floating storage facilities of crude oil in the licence area, transportation to and from the licence area of personnel, goods and equipment, metering of well stream fluids, metering of petroleum at the measurement points prior to transportation, sale and marketing of crude oil, natural gas or condensates or any of them at the measurement points and such other activities which by regulation are considered upstream petroleum operations, and related administration and overhead.

He noted that for regulatory ease, Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) states that where field facilities or fixed or floating platforms or vessels provide for fully integrated upstream and midstream petroleum operations, the Commission may consider the entire operations as upstream petroleum operations under section 8 (d) of this Act.

Giving an insight into midstream and downstream gas operations in the PIA, Ogunleye explained that the midstream and downstream gas operations meant activities downstream of the measurement points of petroleum mining leases, whether or not related to the petroleum mining lease, with respect to the construction and operation of natural gas transport or transmission pipelines, including the related compressor stations, construction and operations of facilities to compress, transport and deliver compressed natural gas (CNG); construction and operations of gas processing facilities and central processing facilities, producing ethane, propane, butane and natural gas liquids.

He added that they included marketable natural gas; construction and operation of underground or above ground facilities for the storage of natural gas, ethane extraction plants, construction and operation of gas to liquids (GTL) plants, construction and operation of lubricant, petrochemical and fertiliser plants, construction and operation of LNG plants, and related LNG terminals as well as storage and transport of LNG.

They also included acquisition, operation or chartering of LNG tankers for coastal and marine transportation, purchase and sale, trading, bartering, aggregating and marketing of natural gas transported by pipelines, compressed natural gas, LNG, methane, ethane, propane, butane, natural gas liquids and liquids from GTL plants with respect to wholesale customers and gas distributors and related administration and overhead.

The expert said downstream petroleum operations meant downstream gas operations and downstream petroleum products operations.

He added that downstream gas operations meant all activities entered into for the purpose of, distribution and supply of natural gas to retail customers, city gate reception terminals for natural gas, stations for the distribution, marketing and retailing of natural gas.

For him, downstream petroleum products operations means; all activities entered into for the purpose of distribution and supply of petroleum products to retail customers, tank farms for distribution of petroleum products, and stations for the distribution, marketing and retailing of petroleum products.

He said prior o to PIA, the midstream and downstream petroleum industry was a non–competitive market in which the petroleum industry was dominated by state ownership and dominant market power in the upstream and midstream without private sector investments or participation.

He opined that state control and rent-seeking by the government limited the growth of selfsustaining midstream industries. He added that investments in midstream infrastructure lagged behind upstream investments.

He also noted that there was non-commercial unregulated monopoly, barriers to entry were high and there was uncommercial tariff and pricing structure.

He added that some petroleum product prices were regulated and that there was absence of regulatory objectivity and lack of governance in cost efficiency which discouraged private investment.

According to him there was state monopoly and dominance such that government-owned facilities were run as a monopoly entrenched within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He advised that the promotion of competition or a market-driven petroleum industry was essential to ensure private investment across the petroleum value chain.

He harmed on the importance of competition and explained that a competitive market structure in the midstream and downstream sectors of the petroleum industry exists when multiple market players can freely enter, compete, and operate under fair and transparent conditions.

He said that in basic terms, this denotes there is no monopolistic dominance, and controlled governmental interference beyond regulation that ensures fairness, sufficient infrastructure access for market participants, transparent pricing mechanisms, and opportunities for innovation and investment.

He said: “Various sub-issues indicating a free and competitive market include open and equitable access to infrastructure, market-driven and transparent pricing, absence of regulatory impediments, and strong enforcement mechanisms, ensure sustained competition benefiting the overall petroleum market performance, stakeholders, and consumers.”

He said that anti-competitive market practices and behaviour in the midstream and downstream petroleum industry are activities performed by companies to undermine fair competition, negatively impacting market efficiency, prices, and consumer choices.

According to him, “such practices may include price fixing, collusion, predatory pricing, market allocation, monopolization or abuse of dominance, exclusive contracts, unfair restrictions in distribution and retail operations, refusals to supply or deal, discrimination in pricing, or limiting infrastructure access to competitors.

“These behaviours distort market conditions, creating artificial barriers for new entrants or smaller players, undermining transparency in the pricing process, harming consumer welfare, and hindering innovation and improvements in service quality.

“Anticompetitive practices and behaviours in the midstream and downstream petroleum industry refer to behaviours or strategies employed by petroleum companies or market participants to unfairly restrict competition and gain undue advantage, typically at the expense of consumers and rivals.

These practices tend to limit market efficiency, distort pricing mechanisms, prevent entry of new businesses, and negatively impact overall economic welfare.

“Anticompetitive behaviours in the petroleum midstream and downstream sectors refer to behaviours that reduce or limit competition in markets, which can produce severe detrimental economic effects, distorting market outcomes, harming consumer welfare, discouraging necessary investments, and undermining industry efficiency, and often lead to inflated prices and poor service delivery.

”The impacts are especially severe in countries with developing regulatory institutions or in transitioning markets. Strict regulatory oversight and enforcement, transparent market access rules, and competitive pressure remain essential to minimize these serious consequences.”

