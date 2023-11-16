Stakeholders Proffer Strategies To Gainfully Engage Millions Of Nigerians

Financial, human capital development and entrepreneurship experts have said that the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria could be addressed with proper harnessing of the great potential of youths and other under-utilised people in the country.

They identified start-ups as one of the strategies that if well nurtured could substantially reduce the high rate of unemployment and make many Nigerians gainfully engaged.

They spoke during the WorldStage Economic Summit in Lagos on Thursday. The summit was titled: National Dialogue on Electricity and Breakout session on startups with the theme, ‘The game changer.’

President,/Chief Executive Officer, WorldStage, Mr. Segun Adeleye, urged the government to make the youths to be gainfully engaged.

He said, “Data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that unemployment and underemployment rates increased to an all-time high of 56.1 per cent in 2020, pushing 133 million Nigerians into multidimensional poverty with economic growth not inclusive, as it faced key challenges of lower productivity and weak expansion of sectors with high employment elasticity.

“Getting the youths to work must be an immediate task for the government and will be driven by fixing productivity through combinations of policies that cut across some strategic sectors of the economy.

“They should have seamless access to the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund approved by the last government to support entrepreneurship for the over 68 million youths between ages 18 and 35. This will instantly get the youth to start doing business and the impact will be felt.

“The new entrepreneurs will need training, and mentorship to grow and this can be provided by well-established institutions including multinationals which must be mandated to deliberately accommodate them for an agreed period, even if it will be at the expense of subsidy and tax incentives from the government.

“Many startups that need to be encouraged are developing technology to solve identified problems in payment systems, insurance, agribusiness, and e-commerce among others. They are eligible to expand to other countries while attracting foreign exchange and creating new jobs.”

Executive Chairman, WiniGroup, Mr. Tim Akano, said that millions of Nigerians will be gainfully engaged if they are well groomed about startups and provided with a good environment. He called on them to be disciplined.

Akano said: “I commend the federal government for the Startup Act of 2003. It’s a step in the right direction. And we must commend the government for putting that in place. For us to solve the problem of poverty in Nigeria, the fastest route is true startup. So we’ve got to ensure that the Act that is in place now, should, because Nigerians are not in shortage of ideas.

“The government also are not in shortage of ideas. It is implementation where we run into problems. For instance, the Act says that if you take a loan on a grant, they will give you a three-year moratorium. In China, they gave them five years when China was being built in the 70s. So when the Chinese manufacturer or startup starts, they will give him a five-year moratorium.

“He won’t pay interest. So when he brings the money to Nigeria, no Nigerian company can compete with him. I work in Dunlop Tyre. We couldn’t compete because of that. China also did something. Your loan is ready in three days.

“If you want one in Nigeria today, it takes you six months or one year, that’s just too long. I mentor youth a lot, about 1000 of them in Nigeria, they are brilliant. They have ideas too, but they need the support.

“The infrastructure is weak. Internet will be free for these youths. Internet should be free for them. Once you are below 30, the internet should be free for you in schools, they should make it free for them. And then food is expensive. I was in Israel, they told me that the level of the food is important.

“I saw the way they feed their children in primary school and kindergarten, and I was amazed that you feed them four times a day. They said: ‘Yes.’ I say why? They said that food determines the quality of our brain. So we must take good care of our children.

Managing Director, HumanManager Limited, Adekunbi Ademiluyi, said there is a need for strategic partnerships for the startups to grow.

She called for good marketing, adding that Nigeria should also market its rich culture.

According to her, the government and not only start-ups should think.

She advised startups to believe in themselves and pursue their goals with determination, resilience and commitment.

Ademiluyi said: “In terms of startup, they should start small and focus. Believe in yourself, have your team, and understand the theory in the markets, and the economy as well. And then try as much as possible to be flexible enough to things you always have challenges or trials.

“You were supposed to adapt to those challenges. Don’t think that it’s going to be a bit of roses, you have to get money from the bank to fund your business.

“Try and share your issues with people. It’s a difficult environment. They should adapt to technologies and cheap technology or just open source technology.”

She advised them to stop the get-rich-quick mentality and persevere, adding that they will prosper.