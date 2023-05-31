Stakeholders press for maritime economy

Nigeria is one of the countries in Africa considered to be sea-blind because of its low level of awareness of the estimated $25 trillion resources that abound in the seabed.

Also, over 70 per cent of the $253 billion of maritime commerce, which transit the Gulf of Guinea annually, finds its way to Nigerian ports.

Nevertheless, there is no concrete rule that has bridged various maritime policies to harness the opportunities in the sector as the existing shipping policies are considered as obsolete.

With its 853 nautical miles of coastline located on the coastline corridor of Gulf of Guinea and the Bright of Benin, 200 nautical miles of Exclusive Economic Zone(EEZ), 30,000 kilometres of waterways, comprising of over 50 rivers, stakeholders have said that restructuring of the sector, prioritising investments in modernising ports, modernisation of customs services, ship building and repair, regulation of chandling and establishment of nation fleet by the new government will go a long way in growing the maritime industry.

Also, they asked the new government to severe maritime industry from ministry of transportation by creating ministry of maritime resources.

In terms of efficient service delivery, the stakeholder said that government should create a coast guard to monitor the coastal water, while Navy should focus on territorial waters and buy scanners Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to facilitate trade in the port.

Ministry

For instance, the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode advised the Federal Government to create a separate Ministry of Maritime Resources that will be fully dedicated to the industry just like the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which concentrates on oil.

Moreover, he urged government to emulate United States to create a coast guard to support the activities of Nigerian Navy in order to address the issues of armed robbery, oil thefts and other criminal activities on Nigerian waters.

Also, Ogamode called for a Maritime Action Plan (MAP) to boost efficiency and growth of the industry, noting that the industry should have a template for capacity building and manpower development to enable them tap into the huge opportunities wasting away in its ocean bed.

Investments

Presently, he said that the maritime industry could not boast of a standard shipyard that can build vessels of 5,000 tonnage, stressing that investors should be given incentives to set up ship building yards to build and repair vessels of various sizes.

According to him, these will curb over $800 million capital flight and create huge job opportunities for the youths.

Also, the managing director said that professionals should be appointed to head government agencies in the sector like the health industry.

Ogamode explained: “Senior government officials, who are professional are not appointed as the head of our industry or parastatals apart from Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“This is the right time to correct this. With our huge resources, we must have our national fleet to carry our cargoes. Foreign shipping companies are making $9 billion annually on freight alone from lifting our crude oil. If it could be reversed through vessel acquisition, you can imagine what will happen to Nigerian economy in two years. This is why I am calling the attention of government and policy makers to the huge potentials in the industry.”

Also, the Acting President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, called for the creation of the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs in order to tap the full potential of the industry.

He explained that the creation of the ministry would enable the country to fully explore its blue economy project and increase revenue earnings for the Federal Government, create employment for youths and add value to the nation’s economy.

He stressed the need by the government to review downward the 15 per cent levy on used vehicles and increase the age limit of imported used vehicles to 15 years from the date of manufacturing.

He urged the President, Bola Tinubu, to appoint special advisers on Maritime and Customs Affairs, saying that this would help his government have professional and technical advice that would grow the industry and generate more revenue from the port.

Chandling

Also, the President of President of Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN), Chief Vickson Aghanenu, said that government should pay attention to the shipping chandling sector, saying that foreigners are making over $20 billion from more than 20,000 vessels, oil platforms and crafts in the industry operating on Nigerian waters.

He said: “Presently, there is impunity in the sector because government has never paid attention to the chandling services. Unlicensed individuals have taken over onboard supplies of essential provisions and services. This is one of the major reasons why there is crime on Nigeria waters. Many people posed as chandlers to commit crimes. The sector should be fully regulated.

“Nigeria requires a practical and holistic plan to address the myriad of challenges facing her maritime industry and to harness the potentials for the benefit of the country. This government should link all the ports with railway and good road network.”

National fleet

Also, on the need to resuscitate the country’s national carrier to reduce capital flight following the demise of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL), a former President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, said that as a result of non-existence of a national carrier, Nigeria loses over $41 million daily to other countries.

According to him, the loss includes tax revenues and jobs that would have been created back home, saying that these should be reversed by the government.

The national carrier coupled with private initiatives, he said, had put the country on the global shipping map but unfortunately, due to a multiplicity of factors, the enviable national capacity does not exist today.

“Nigeria now depends on foreign owned or foreign registered vessels to carry our imports and exports both wet and dry cargoes. And the economic loss to the country is tremendous.”

Scanners

Also, for the country to record success in the industry, the Managing Director of Oktopo Logistic Limited, Mr Sam Elem, said that government should empower Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to improve its services in order to facilitate trade at the ports. He advised that government should upgrade or replace its obsolete scanners at the ports and borders, saying that it was important for NCS to conduct cargo examination through scanners to ease service delivery.

Last line

There is need for the new administration to provide infrastructure, good policy and regulations that will attract investors in to the industry.