Stakeholders Predict Bright Future For Nigerian Sports In 2025

Despite the challenges faced in 2024, Nigerian sports stakeholders remain optimistic for a brighter and more successful 2025.

They believe that the progress achieved last year will contribute to better results in the new year.

Aisha Falode, the former chairperson of the Nigeria Women’s Football League, praised the achievements of women’s football in 2024 and believes it has laid the groundwork for even greater successes in 2025.

“2024 was a good year for women’s football,” she said. “We stayed the best in Africa, our Super Falcons performed well internationally, our goalkeeper remained the best in Africa, and our U-17 women’s team was nominated as Africa’s best.”

Looking ahead, Falode said 2025 will be very important, especially for the Super Falcons. “We need to win back the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy we missed in Morocco two years ago.

Winning it for the 10th time is a must.” Mark Igoche, founder of the Mark D’Ball Bas – ketball Championship, also shared his hopes for Nigerian sports in 2025.

He said the new National Sports Commission (NSC) is a big step forward. “The NSC must learn from past mistakes and do things better to move Nigerian sports forward,” Igoche said.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, he added, “The greatest success is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fall. Let’s make 2025 a year of transformation.”

Chief Donatus AguEjidike, Nigeria’s Pillar of Sports, called 2024 a roller coaster year with both ups and downs. In his end-of-year message, he highlighted Nigeria’s silver medal at AFCON 2023, Ademola Lookman’s win as African Footballer of the Year, and the Super Falcons being named Africa’s best women’s team.

He also celebrated the Super Eagles team B qualifying for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after six years.

However, Agu-Ejidike noted some challenges, like poor performances in early World Cup qualifiers, missed expectations at the Olympics, and problems in sports administration.

