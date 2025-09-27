Stakeholders Praise Ifako-Ijaiye LG’s Achievements In Education

…As a lawmaker distributes educational materials to students

Stakeholders in the education sector of Lagos State have named Ifako-Ijaiye as one of the most educated Local Government Areas in the state.

This was as the lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Temitope Adedeji, distributed thousands of school materials to students of the local government as part of his ‘Back To School Support Initiative’.

The event, which took place at Fagba Junior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye, attracted hundreds of schoolchildren, parents, teachers, community leaders, and stakeholders.

Items distributed by the lawmaker included 500 school bags, 6,000 exercise books, 10,000 writing materials, 500 mathematical sets, 1,000 pairs of socks, and 500 water bottles.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Adewale said the gesture, which is in its 5th year, was aimed at easing the financial burden of parents while motivating pupils to excel in their studies.

Adewale, who distributed GCE and JAMB forms to candidates earlier in the year, said his effort was to complement the unwavering commitment of President Bola Tinubu in the education sector.

“Many people do not understand that service and leadership start from the grassroots. This is one thing that has kept Asiwaju Tinubu formidable over the years.

“His passion to bring education to children while as governor of Lagos state remains the most effective education strategy in recent times.

“Today, we recognise him as the best President Nigeria has had. This is why I also encourage people to do the little that they can. The education of our children cannot be left to the government and parents alone,” he said.

Adewale said education remains one of his top priorities as a legislator, describing it as the “bedrock of human and societal development.”

He assured the students that as they excel, they would benefit from the free GCE and JAMB forms initiative as well as the scholarship scheme of the Adewale Temitope Adedeji Educational Initiative (ATA-EI).

In his remarks, the Lagos Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Tolani Ali-Balogun, said Ifako-Ijaiye has been projected to become one of the most educated local government areas in the state.

Commending the lawmaker for his investment in education and support for the government, he urged the beneficiaries to be focused on their studies as a way to encourage the lawmaker to do more.

On his part, Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Special Adviser on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tasked the students to focus on their studies so they could enjoy a brighter future.

The Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary, Education District 1, Dr Oyetola Olufunke Idowu, further confirmed that the lawmaker’s support for the government’s education stride, saying this had started yielding results in the area, looking at examination results of 2023 and 2024.

Some of the beneficiaries promised to use the materials judiciously.