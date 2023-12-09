Stakeholders Pledge Further Partnerships With ENIFF to Build Capacity in 2024

Nigeria film stakeholders who attended the just concluded Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival, ENIFF, in Enugu, reiterated their resolve to continue their partnership to further build more capacity for the creative industry both in the southeast states of Nigeria in particular as well as in Nigeria in general. In an opening remark, the US Consul in Lagos, Mr. Will Stevens, assured that the United States will continue to support ENIFF because of the huge potential it portends for Nigerian creative economy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ugochi Madueke, urged the organisers to redouble their efforts as there is a clear positive impact from ENIFF on the citizens of Enugu and neighbouring States. Also, speaking at the award night, the Chairman Enugu State Tourism Board, Dame Rita Mbah, expressed Governor Peter Mbah’s interest in ENIFF and commended the organisers for bringing the world to Enugu.

She also said that the Enugu State Tourism Board will support ENIFF by partnering with it in the next edition The Special Advisor on Entertainment to the Abia State Governor, Dr J Martins, brought news of Governor Otti’s interest in taking over the festival in 2024. On his own part, former Minister for Information and Culture, Chief Frank Nweke Jr, who delivered the keynote address at the opening of the festival and hosted the resource persons to a welcome gala, said Enugu is home to all Nigerians adding that ENIFF continues to be a welcome event and a veritable platform for capacity building.

Also speaking one of the supporters and media partners of ENIFF, Founder of Afia TV and former DG of NFVCB as well as NBC ,Mr. Emeka Mba described the festival as a window on the south eastern creative hub urging other stakeholders to join hands to harness the huge potentials from the festival. On his part, veteran film director credited for directing ‘Living in Bond- age’, Chris Obi Rapu, re-called his childhood years in Enugu and commended the founders of ENIFF for giving the coal city something to look forward to every year.

He also called for a new Naijawood to replace the word Nollywood. Mr Femi Odugbemi, who delivered a Masterclass, spoke on the importance of the pitch for any Nigerian filmmaker in particular and businessmen in general. Nollywood icon actress Ego Boyo also delivered a thougth provoking master class on film production and the core principles any film producer must know. The facilitator of Lagos Book and Arts Festival (LABAF), Jahman ANIKULAPO, spoke on the Nigerian creative environment, problems, and prospects.

Co founders of ENIFF, Chris Odili and Ujuaku Nwakalor Akukwe, in a chat, summarised thus: “We at ENIFF are encouraged by these words by our diverse stakeholders and are propelled to do more. We have plans to take film training across the southeast states with capacity building masterclasses in Awka, Abakaliki, Aba, Owerri, and Enugu in the coming months.”