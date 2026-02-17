Stakeholders, Parents, Students Thumb Up For FG Over NELFUND

…Say loan policy lifeline for indigent students

Almost two years of rollout and disbursement of student loans by the Federal Government, under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for students in public higher institutions of learning, parents, guardians and students, have scored policy high.

Faced with the challenges confronting students, especially from low-earning backgrounds in pursuing higher education, and the urgent need to address the problems by providing such students, in their large numbers, a lifeline to complete their education, and eliminate drop-outs in the system, the Federal Government introduced and initiated the student loan intervention.

Established under the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act in 2023, but signed by President Bola Tinubu in 2024, NELFUND was designed to provide interest-free loans to students in federal and state universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country. The Student Loans Act, 2024 was also initiated to reposition, reform the education sector, and set the tone to address the challenges of students dropping out of high institutions due to inability to pay school fees.

Today, under the interest-free loans, as of February 10, 2026, NELFUND has so far disbursed over N183 billion in loans to no fewer than 983,706 student beneficiaries across over 262 public tertiary institutions. The policy initiated by President Tinubu administration, under its “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which cover tuition fees disbursed as institutional fees, and N20,000 monthly stipends as upkeep allowance for students’ living expenses which is disbursed directly to the individual beneficiary or successful applicant.

Based on the Act, the repayment window for the loan stipulates that repayment would begin two years after completing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with the beneficiary securing employment in flexible payment terms.

Students

While sharing their experience concerning the implementation of the loan policy, some student beneficiaries of NELFUND, who spoke on its impact on their education, told New Telegraph that the scheme has in several ways eased the financial burden hitherto faced by indigent students in acquiring tertiary education in the country.

They commended the initiative for its uniqueness, saying it has reduced dropout rate and enhanced unfettered access to higher education for Nigerian children, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds. Despite their commendation, some of beneficiaries, while sharing their experiences with New Telegraph, identified some hitches such as disbursement delays, communication gaps in the implementation of the policy.

A 300-Level undergraduate student of Economics at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Esther Adeniran, described the loan as “coming at a critical time to save her from dropping out of school.” “It saved me from dropping out from school. My father retired two years ago, and things have been somehow difficult for the family. When the school fees were increased, I didn’t know how I would cope, but the loan helped me pay my tuition fees.

Without it, I would have deferred the semester,” Esther said. She noted that though the process was not seamless, saying: “There were delays. My application was approved but the funds did not reflect on the school payment platform immediately. I had to go back and forth between the university bursary department and the online portal.” In view of this, on a scale of 1 to 10, she rated the implementation 7 over 10, and expressed that the policy is “good in concept, but needs faster disbursement and clearer communication.”

NELFUND has transitioned from a skeptical ‘waitand-see’ experiment to a massive financial operation

Also, an ND II student of Mass Communication at Federal University Lafia, Sadiq Musa, lauded the policy and described his experience as “stressful but ultimately helpful,” saying portal glitches frustrated many applicants and discouraged a number of students in going ahead with their applications.

“The portal crashed many times. Some of us had to re-upload documents repeatedly. But eventually, I got approval. And, my tuition fee was credited directly to the school.” While stating that many of his colleagues in his Department are still skeptical about repayment conditions of the loan, he said: “We need more clarity on when repayment starts and what happens if someone is unemployed after graduation.

That fear is still there.” In his rating, Musa scored the implementation of the loan policy 6 over 10, citing technical challenges and insufficient sensitisation as some of the shortcomings. On his part, the President of the Students’ Union at Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Zolo Charles Tolomokizibe, commended the Federal Government for establishing the NELFUND.

He noted that the scheme has tremendously helped the beneficiaries, including himself, to ease the difficulties in paying their school fees, and appealed to the authorities to pay the monthly stipends promptly and adequately. The student said: “As regards to the NELFUND, I am speaking as the students’ union President and also as a beneficiary.

The student said: “As regards to the NELFUND, I am speaking as the students’ union President and also as a beneficiary. Yes, I will not say NELFUND is not a good thing. It is a very good initiative that the Federal Government has put in place for all students to be able to acquire higher education without school fees constraint.

“Also, it is something that I have continued to hear from other students that it is very beneficial to them, as it has really helped them, most especially the N20,000 monthly allowance that normally comes to the students. “But now, the issue I am having or we are having as students of Federal University Otuoke is just that the payment for the monthly allowance doesn’t come the way it should be.

“For the 2025 academic session, they paid us just two times. That is just for November and December. The first one came around 23rd November and the second payment came around 8th December.” Zolo, who told New Telegraph that they were expecting that of January and February, noted that they were told by NELFUND that they have ended it for that session of which it is not supposed to be so.

“That is the issue we are having. But, we are reading and hearing it on the news every day that the government is paying,” he lamented. Another beneficiary, Ginika Charles, who praised the Federal Government for the gesture, however, said she did not actually register for the monthly stipends and hence she wouldn’t know how it works, but stated that she will, this time around, register for it. She also urged the university to hold on until NELFUND for the tuition fees comes in before closing the window for payment by students.

“The Federal Government is trying and I plead with them to sustain the tempo, but I am also pleading that they caution universities not to close the tuition fees window until the NELFUND disbursement comes in.

Actually, I didn’t register for the monthly stipends so I would not know how it works, but I am going to do that this academic session,” she said. Again, a sophomore in the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Abdulqudus Idrees, said: “NELFUND loan has greatly helped me to remain focused on my academics without the stress or worry about school fees.”

According to him, before the introduction of NELFUND, he had always struggled every academic session and semester to raise money for tuition and other academic expenses. With the scheme, he explained that the loan made payment of school fees easier and allowed him to buy necessary textbooks and other materials needed for his courses. He added: “To me, the policy has been very helpful and I gave it a score of eight out of 10.

Indeed, NELFUND by its loan policy, has significantly reduced the number of students dropping out of the university as a result of financial challenges. “Aside from its easy accessibility, the implementation of the loan in my university is better by far, as it has always been seamless. I particularly give kudos to the Federal Government and NELFUND for the introduction of the noble policy and for coming to the aid of indigent students across the country.”

Also, another 200-Level student in the Department of Social Work Department, Faculty of Social Science of the same university, Bawa Caleb, explained that “the loan scheme has reduced the financial burden on my parents. As a matter of fact, my parents had always struggled to support my education, alongside my siblings’ schooling.” He added that it was not formerly easy at all for their parents to raise enough money to take adequate care of our education for no fault of theirs.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu’s administration for establishing the NELFUND to ease the higher education burden on parents across the country. Thus, with the introduction of the scheme, I am able to continue my studies without having to place too much pressure on my family,” he stated. This is as Bawa noted that the loan has boosted his motivation to perform better academically because he sees it as an investment in his future. While rating the implementation process of the policy, he scored NELFUND nine out of 10, saying the application process has been straightforward and easily accessible.

Stakeholders

Assessing the flexibility, accessibility and transformative stance of the loan scheme, findings by New Telegraph revealed that the scheme, according to stakeholders, has eased financial pressures and difficulties on meeting school fees payment for thousands of parents and students across public tertiary institutions. Appraising the student loan initiative, the Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Akanbi Mudasiru Ilupeju, said the NELFUND has transitioned from a skeptical “waitand-see” experiment to a massive financial operation.

In his evaluation of the implementation of the policy so far since 2024 to 2026, he noted that it would involve looking at the raw data versus the operational hurdles which are still being cleared, saying the rollout has been surprisingly aggressive. According to the Dean, as of early 2026, the scale of the fund’s reach is significant with disbursement volume of over N161.9 billion since inception, and out of which about N89.9 billion went directly to institutions for tuition fees, and N72 billion disbursed to students as upkeep allowance, reaching out to more than 864,000 students across 263 public institutions as beneficiaries.

“The fund has matured from a simple portal to a more integrated system. Recent extensions of application deadlines (into late February 2026) show a willingness to be flexible, likely due to the “non-harmonised” academic calendars of Nigerian universities,” Ilupeju added. However, he expressed displeasure over the challenges faced in the disbursement of the upkeep allowance, insisting that while institutional (tuition) payments are relatively seamless, the N20,000 monthly upkeep has faced technical delays.

The Dean, who noted that NELFUND recently had to reconcile over N927 million in outstanding upkeep for nearly 12,000 students, hinted that the development highlights a persistent gap in the “daily living” support side of the policy. Meanwhile, on the inclusion of students in private institutions in the policy, the don described this as the most debated “next frontier” for the policy, noting that currently NELFUND is restricted to public tertiary institutions. Breaking down the arguments for and against the inclusion, Ilupeju stated that the proponents, including several private university Vice-Chancellors, argued that students in private schools are Nigerian citizens and taxpayers’ children, hence excluding them creates a two-tier citizenship against constitutional equality.

But, in changing demographics, the Dean pointed out that the old stereotype that “only the rich go to private schools” is fading, saying many students in faith-based or lower-cost private universities are there because of strikes or lack of space in public schools, and are often funded by struggling middleclass families. “As a pressure relief, extending the loan scheme to private schools might encourage more students to choose them, potentially decongesting the overstretched public university system,” he added.

Similarly, on the argument against such extension, which the described as the “sustainability argument, the Dean explained that the cost of tuition in private universities is significantly higher, and hence extending the loan could deplete the fund rapidly, leaving fewer resources for those at the bottom of the economic ladder. Also, looking at it from the scale of prioritization of needs, he stated that NELFUND’s current mandate is poverty alleviation, and thus the government’s stance is that public school students represent the most vulnerable population who would otherwise drop out without support.

Added to this, he noted that on loan recovery risk, larger loan amounts for private school tuition would create a much higher debt burden for graduates, which might be harder to recover given Nigeria’s current unemployment rates. Given all these scenarios, the don said the implementation has been a logistical success, but remains a fiscal tightrope. “While the call for inclusivity is emotionally and legally compelling, the government’s current public first strategy is a pragmatic safeguard for the fund’s solvency.

“A middle-ground solution, such as capping the loan amount for private school students at the average cost of public tuition could provide a compromise without draining the fund,” Ilupeju added. A parent and Public Affairs Analyst, who is also Team Lead at Kamlad Associates, Mr Ademola Oladosu, whose child is a beneficiary of the student loan intervention, said that NELFUND has been two years of wonderful experience.

He noted that NELFUND has been of tremendous help to many people, especially parents, guardians, students particularly at this period of low economy in the country, as well as the institutions and society in general.

According to him, several students who ordinarily would have possibly dropped out of the school system, have been able to remain in the system to complete their programmes, and thereby realising their ambitions. “In fact, the importance of the availability of the fund through NELFUND cannot be overemphasised,” he said, noting that not a few students and parents are benefitting from the loan geared towards achieving their ambition since its introduction by the government.

To him, as at November last year, over 1,667 million applications were received from government owned institutions all over the country out of which over 624,000 were successfully processed and disbursed to the students.

“This is huge and commendable,” Oladosu stressed, even as he added that only God knows what would have happened to the fate of those students who would not have been able to pay their school fees, thereby hindering their progress.

Added to this, he said apart from the institutional fees, the N20,000 monthly upkeep allowance has also helped in a long way in alleviating the students’ suffering and difficulties in realising their ambition to pursue their university education.

“NELFUND has helped in reducing the rate of dropout in the system, which ordinarily would have posed and constituted problems to the society,” he explained, even as Oladosu commended the Federal Government and NELFUND for extending the loan intervention to technical colleges as part of efforts to enhancing Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET). He added: “NELFUND is providing succour to many parents and guardians in many ways.

It saves them the stress of sourcing funds to pay their children and wards’ school fees and other expenses, giving them psychological freedom. “It also gives the parents and guardians the opportunity of using those funds that would have been used for such education expenses for other purposes, including investing the funds in other economic activities. While still applauding the scheme, Oladosu urged the government to extend the fund to students in the Nigerian Law School, many of whom, he noted, find it difficult to fund their one year mandatory Law School programme.

Parents

Though expressing delight over the scheme and applauding the government for the policy, some parents are still worried that the entire exercise may boomerang at some point leaving the beneficiaries stranded.

For instance, a parent, Mr Dele Anofi, whose daughter is studying Nursing at Bayero University Kano, described implementation and disbursement of the loan scheme on the side of NELFUND is seamless, but that the challenges are with the institutions, especially at level of paying refunds to students.

“So far, the policy implementation, to me, has been smooth from the side of NELFUND. The issue has been with the schools,” he said, even as he recalled that his daughter’s tuition for a session had already been paid before her loan approval came through.